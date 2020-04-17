By GENE GOFFIN
“A Road Map to Reopening,” a report prepared by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a conservative think tank, makes sobering recommendations for how long it will take for some sort of new “normal” to arrive. Two of the report’s five authors were appointed to FDA jobs by the president in 2017.
Phase I, mitigation, slows the spread with social distancing, closing nonessential activities, masks, and stay at home orders. The report endorses mitigation as essential. Curve flattening is painfully slow, but works. This phase is when health care is scaled up to manage the crisis. But people don’t like it — they need to work, they miss friends and want to go out. That pressures politicians to act unwisely.
When Phase II begins, “schools and businesses can reopen, and much of normal life can begin to resume” step by step. But Phase II cannot happen, the report states, until “individual states,” not the federal government, are “able to safely diagnose, treat, and isolate COVID-19 cases and their contacts.” Thus, without large-scale testing for both the disease and immunity, Phase II is impossible. The “trigger for a move to Phase II should be when a state reports a sustained reduction in cases for at least 14 days,” hospitals can treat all patients “without crisis standards of care,” there are enough tests, and contact tracing is possible. The country and Colorado aren’t close and Mesa County lacks current test results.
Even with Phase II, “physical distancing measures and limitations on gatherings” will be necessary to prevent another wave. Restrictions should be lifted “gradually” and data gathering must be greatly enhanced. The report continues, “for older adults (those over age 60), those with underlying health conditions” and other vulnerable people “continuing to limit time in the community will be important.” Any treatments should go to vulnerable populations first. Masks and heightened cleaning will still be necessary for everyone.
The public’s responsibility in Phase II sounds somewhat similar to now. Vulnerable people will have to be careful and limit social contact. Seniors will see the least difference from Phase I.
What is needed for Phase III? Much more testing, drugs that can “rescue patients with significant disease or prevent serious illness in those most at risk, or a safe and effective vaccine.” With luck, tests, an effective drug and no premature reopenings, there’s a chance for sometime in the fall, but vaccines are much further away. The report also suggests Phase IV with an aggressive federal program preparing for future pandemics.
AEI’s recommendations are similar to requests from scientists, doctors, Democrats and some Republicans. But some politicians are spreading false statements about COVID-19 on Facebook, endangering everyone. The AEI report, quietly released weeks ago, may have influenced the president’s plan. The AEI plan is better. It has clear benchmarks, emphasizes testing needs, use of masks and has much more detail. Both tell vulnerable populations to be extra careful for the foreseeable future.
One frustrated reader wrote me about her experience shopping a week ago. Local senior Gertraud Jones wanted gardening supplies and food. At every store she went to — Bookcliff Gardens, Safeway and Home Depot — employees were not wearing masks. Gertraud wrote that staying home is important, but “isn’t it just as important for employees to wear masks? Haven’t we all heard more than once by now that people do NOT know that they are even infected, so it’s OK to stand right next to those who have been faithfully staying home?”
She continues, “folks here ... have absolutely NO idea how widespread this virus is, because not enough people are being tested … the numbers we are given, couldn’t possibly be correct.” Last Monday, employees serving the public were ordered to wear masks since they did not honor recommendations. Hopefully Gertraud can feel safer.
Mesa County claims of 34 positive cases are not believable. On April 6 there were 28 pending; April 7, 117, and April 17, 289. Tests are sent out but results are not returned. The county reports 30 recovered, six hospitalized and 34 total? Doesn’t that add up to 36? Reported cases may be much higher here. Without quick and frequent testing, reopening is impossible. Reopening by May 1 and maybe June 1 by AEI standards cannot happen. Many remain vulnerable for months. Adjustment to realities comes slowly, painfully.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me with your Covid-19 stories at geezerdesk@gmail.com.