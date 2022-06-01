By STEVE ERKENBRACK
After a month that brought us Ukraine, Buffalo, Texas and Memorial Day, we can agree that mass shootings can be justified only in military conflict, and should never target children. The war in Ukraine was triggered by the anachronistic aggression of a short-sighted despot. The shooting in Texas is inexplicable to most of us, driven by demons not discernable to rational beings. But before the tragedy in Buffalo is totally eclipsed by the arrival and events of summer, we should consider the lessons to learn from shooting the innocent based on their color.
For four centuries, issues concerning racial bigotry have been punctuated, if not permeated, by violence. The mass shooting in Buffalo was purportedly by a man spurred to shoot strangers in order to stand against the “Replacement” of our population by people of a darker hue. It is undeniable that the demographics of America are changing. But that has always been the case. What is changing now is the color, not just the culture, of the country.
The reality of America
In the wake of Memorial Day, we might remember that our fallen fighters included all races. Soldiers of color died for our freedom in every war in our history, including the American Revolution. Patriots across the ideological spectrum — Republicans and Democrats — who revere our fallen heroes reject bigotry based on color.
Embracing “Replacement Theory” reflects a striking ignorance of American history and culture. The first of my father’s forebears to cross the Atlantic Ocean were two brothers from Germany who emigrated from Bavaria in the early 1700s. They settled in the Hudson Valley, where they modified their last name to blend with their Dutch neighbors by capitalizing a letter in the middle of the name, and changing the German “echt” with the “ack” of the Netherlands.
My mother’s Gaelic forebears met a typical American reception a century later. German-Americans like the ErkenBracks stoutly resisted the invasion of Irish Catholic immigrants speaking broken English with a brogue and praying in Latin, in rituals involving incense, altar boys, cassocks, convents and allegiance to a pontiff in Rome. A few generations later, the Irish spurned the arrival of Italians, who later rejected Eastern Europeans, who despised Puerto Ricans.
Each wave of American immigrants was met with anger out of fear of “Replacement.” Today it is Muslims, who, like the Catholics of the 19th century, bring a different mode of worship and different cultural dress.
Our unique mission
This is not to equate the centuries of slavery, lynchings and violence suffered by African Americans with the chapters of intolerance suffered by Asians, Muslims, Jews, or the innumerable waves of immigrants who, once past the Statue of Liberty, encountered anger and hatred. The experience of each group was unique, but found a lamentable common ground in the irrational fear of many of the descendants of previous immigrants who failed to comprehend the ongoing unique mission of America.
This conglomeration of cultures and colors created a melting pot that, simply put, produced the most influential democracy in history. This was no accident. We intentionally welcomed all people who loved freedom more than origin, regardless of riches, race or religion. In so doing, we became America.
One apex of this national journey occurred in World War II in which this hodgepodge of heritage provided the margin of victory against governments that were based on racial superiority. German Nazis founded their national mission on the fiction that they were the “master race.”
The Japanese claimed superiority to all other countries, believing their emperor was literally divine. It is an irony of their history that the first time that the Japanese people heard the voice of the emperor was when he announced their defeat.
Facing the facts in politics
Many public issues have well-meaning proponents on different sides with different perspectives. For example, over the past two centuries, economic policy disputes have been variations on a theme voiced by Victor Hugo in Les Miserables that there are those in society who know how to create wealth and those who are committed to its equitable distribution; and those are almost never the same people. Neither side holds a high moral ground.
Bigotry is different. The road of racism is traveled with the fuel of fear, arrogance and hatred. As Abraham Lincoln noted in his famed debates with Stephen Douglas, there are some political issues that cannot be compromised. One side is moral; one is not. If you are not actively supporting one side, you are complicit in the other.
This cancer has permeated American history and undercut American liberty for long enough. It is past time for its eradication. The two sides of that struggle are not moral equivalents. There is a right. There is a wrong. There is a difference. Speaking of difference, we might view Buffalo as a catalyst to make one.
Steve ErkenBrack is an attorney in western Colorado. He has served as a trial attorney, the elected district attorney, a health insurance CEO and as Colorado’s chief deputy attorney general.