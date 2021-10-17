By JIM SPEHAR
“Faced with the choice between changing one’s mind and proving there is no need to do so, almost everybody gets busy on the proof.”
— John Kenneth Galbraith
There’ve been no shortages of examples lately to back up Galbraith’s wisdom or the statement in the headline over today’s column. Let’s take a look at a couple of them.
Easiest and most local is our embattled and embarrassing Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. Seems Tina Peters’ problem is she frequently changes her mind about just what’s real about her actions and the consequences of those actions.
The latest examples came just this past week. On Monday, she was standing on the steps of the Mesa County Courthouse trying to prove there was no need to change her mind, that her specious allegations of unproven alterations of election records were gospel. In what was euphemistically dubbed a “press conference” (to which, contrary to usual practice, no media was formally invited), Peter’s repeated her allegations and her insistence that she should be the one in charge of the November election process.
The very next day court filings saying she’d have done nothing differently than what Sheila Reiner and Wayne Williams have done so far as her appointed replacements helped tank her case. That after, in stark contrast to her unfounded allegations regarding 2020 voting and Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s actions to reassign election responsibilities from her and her criminally charged deputy, she’d earlier weighed in on the safety of the county’s election process in a response to similar assurances from Reiner and Williams.
If you’re confused and exasperated, you’re not alone.
Let’s head about 2,000 miles east for myriad examples of “getting busy on the proof” rather than “changing one’s mind.”
Anyone else had it with the ongoing wrangling between the House, Senate and White House over how much to spend on President Biden’s legislative priorities? And wishing we might hear more about specifics of proposed programs than about the mechanics of legislative sausage-making?
This one’s totally on the Democrats in power. Republican lawmakers have long made it clear that, other than helping kick the can down the road on the debt ceiling, they’ll remain opposed to anything seen as possibly helping Democrats in the mid-term elections next year, never mind helping constituents who just might benefit from some of what’s being offered.
Progressive Democrats are quick to blame Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for the deadlock. But some of them are acting just like their GOP brethren and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Bernie Sanders, for instance. How much of a “negotiation” is likely when the first shot out of the box is declaring what’s “non-negotiable?”
It’s pretty clear spending on the total legislative package will not approach Biden’s initial ask of $3.5 trillion much less Sander’s starting point of $6 trillion. It also seems probable the final figure will be somewhere between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion. Progressives stuck on a higher number have to be willing to leave a lot of zeros on the table, perhaps all of them, if a higher figure is their hill to die on. Nobody wins if that’s the case.
So what’s left?
How about first accepting the financial reality of perhaps $2 trillion, even a bit less? That’s still a lot of zeros…new money that could make a significant difference in the daily lives of the American people. For reference, the original estimated 10-year cost for the Affordable Care Act was $940 billion, later updated by the Congressional Budget Office to $1.8 trillion. Seems like a familiar neighborhood, cost-wise, with undeniable resulting benefits.
Move on to the next question…should that final figure finance a lot of legislative priorities temporarily or a few permanently?
Well, again using Obamacare as a benchmark and the lack of GOP success in repealing that popular program despite repeated attempts, that wouldn’t be a hard decision if it were up to me. Pick a couple of priorities, finance them adequately over the long term in order to prove their worth, and live to fight another day for things further down the list.
Don’t hold out much hope for that. Assuming eventual agreement on a dollar amount, there’ll be 535 member of Congress interested in including priorities that either benefit their individual constituencies or their political futures. Those discussions might make the current argument over the dollar amount look like a minor skirmish.
Jim Spehar’s finding it more difficult to remain an optimist these days. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com