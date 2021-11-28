As someone who hunts, fishes, camps and hikes on Colorado’s vast public lands, I’ve seen first-hand how these areas have been impacted by climate change. It’s one of the reasons I authored a recent report for the National Wildlife Federation about the impacts of climate change on wildlife and public lands and waters.
Drought is leading to habitat degradation, shifts in migration timing and increased disease for big game species. Mega-fires displace wildlife, pollute the water and air and destroy homes, businesses and cherished landscapes. This year, 953 fires burned on nearly 30,000 acres of Colorado public land, while last year was off the charts, burning more than 650,000 acres and closing several hunting units during hunting season — many of these on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Nationwide, more than 6 million acres have burned this year alone — with an estimated cost to taxpayers of more than $20 billion.
The fires have also been tough on native grasses and often allow cheatgrass and other invasive species to reseed and take over. Tens of millions of acres of BLM lands across the West are infested with cheatgrass. This nasty species then becomes a super fuel, causing more intense and more frequent fires to burn across the sagebrush ecosystem and beyond, decimating habitat for not only the big game and upland species hunters love to pursue, but also for the 350 other species that call these lands home. Wildfires used to burn on our grasslands and sagebrush steppe every 25-30 years. Now grassland fires burn every 3 to 5 years.
It’s a vicious cycle that can only be stopped if we take proactive steps to restore our lands and invest in natural infrastructure solutions. Fortunately, Congress is considering legislation to do just that.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill that was just signed into law will spend $5 billion to plug and clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. Doing so will protect drinking supplies, reduce methane emissions and improve wildlife habitat. The infrastructure bill also includes $250 million for the Bureau of Land Management to conduct prescribed burns to prevent mega-fires and an additional $250 million for trail and stream restoration projects. It includes $350 million to improve wildlife crossings — something that is critical to big game species to access key habitat while also preventing collisions that keep people and wildlife safe.
The House also just passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes historic investments for ecosystem restoration — including cheatgrass removal — so that our lands can be more resilient to wildfire. It invests in hazardous fuel reduction in the wildland urban interface, which includes plenty of land managed by the BLM. Investing in wildfire prevention is far less costly than paying to fight fires or rebuilding after a fire destroys lands and property.
Cleaning up our lands and waters will not only make communities more resilient against wildfire, it will spur the economy as access and opportunities for hunting and other outdoor pursuits are expanded. By some estimates, for every dollar spent in restoration, $15 will be generated in economic activity.
It’s critical that the Senate now passes the Build Back Better Act. It will put Coloradans to work restoring our public lands. It will safeguard our iconic Western landscapes and rural communities from the increasingly frequent mega-fires. And it will ensure that our children and grandchildren will be able to enjoy Colorado’s outdoor heritage. These landscapes are part of our everyday lives, supporting our outdoors pursuits, providing us with clean air and water, and with habitat for our fish and wildlife. It’s high time we invest in their maintenance and recovery.
Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper know the benefits of investing in our grasslands, forests and watersheds. Please join me in urging them to be tireless advocates for this historic legislation to restore and conserve Colorado’s cherished lands and waters.
Aaron Kindle is the director of sporting advocacy at the National Wildlife Federation.