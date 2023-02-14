By BETH SUPPES
In 2019 our Colorado legislators passed HB 19-1192, which is known as “The Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government.” I’ve researched HB19-1192 from its beginning and found a nightmare of realities.
I was elected to serve on the Delta County School District 50J School Board of Directors at the same time the controversy from 19-1032 Comprehensive Sex Education legislation was passed. What has now come to light is that HB19-1192 was cleverly hidden and passed during this same time, completely unbeknownst to many school boards across the state. This new law requires all Colorado public schools to teach LGBTQ culture in 1st through 12th grade. Unlike the Sex Ed bill — there is no opt out option and all local school board control has been taken away. This is now required and will start next year! I digress, the CDE is allowing districts a year for planning and then it will move into the classrooms.
In the summer of 2022, the Social Studies Standards Review and Revision Committee, who was state appointed, sent out their recommended changes of the standards to school districts across the state. In June 2022 our district received and reviewed the recommendations of the committee and found them to be in line with the needs of our district. In fact, no changes were recommended in the standards until the 5th grade level. At that time our district Curriculum and Academic Director was told that the recommendations would be going back to the State School Board for final approval in November of 2022.
However, the State School Board ignored the recommendation from the committee and voted to fully implement the new standard throughout elementary and secondary levels as was instructed by HB19-1192. These standards now require teachers who use the Colorado State Education Academic Standards as the content standards for history and civics to include the history, culture, and social contributions of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individual and the intersectionality of significant social and cultural features within these communities.
Please research the House Bill and the CDE Standards. The CDE standards is over 140 pages; if you follow the grade level outcomes it will help shorten the research time. For example: page 30 includes one of the First Grade Standards Outcomes that will now be required.
Here are some of the First-grade additions due to this bill:
■ Identify and explain the relevance of notable civic leaders from different community groups, including LGBTQ.
■ Identify and explain the meaning of various civic symbols important to diverse community groups like the LGBTQ Pride Flag.
When our district contacted Stephanie Hartman, Ph.D., who is the Social Studies Content Specialist in Standards and Instructional Support with the Colorado Department of Education, to find out if our district could adhere to the current standards that would maintain lessons in “History and Civil Government” aside from the addition of “culture.” This is the final sentence she chose to use in her response: “I would encourage people in your district to closely read the standards so that they have a better understanding of what is being expected in the social studies classroom. If you have additional questions, please feel free to call me. Best, Stephanie”
I implore you to contact your state legislators and ask them to amend the law as written to bring back the local control in school districts that has been ripped away by this bill. Given how easily this was for them, I am fearful of what they will take next.
I want to be completely clear that my intentions are not against any minority communities. My concerns are directed to the overreach of the state and the loss of local district’s ability to govern the academic needs of their districts. The one-size-fits-all approach to teaching does not work in Colorado and what is desired by the Front Range school districts has proven time and time again to differ from that of the Western Slope and rural areas of Colorado. Our children should never be used as political pawns to the state legislature.
It’s time to put our local school boards back in charge of the academic needs of the students in our own district. State funding, which is more than 70% of DCSD’s total funding, is dependent on enrollment numbers. Over the past three years our district has seen a large movement from our public schooling to Christian, on-line and homeschooling options. I have seen this influx directly related to the state COVID response in addition to the concerns that came with the Comprehensive Sex Education bill. We have to get this state overreach reigned in now before the next wave of state control comes.
Beth Suppes was elected to the Delta County School Board of Directors in 2019. She is a Delta native and lives in Eckert with her husband Don and their 13-year-old twin boys.