By ED ARNETT
Just days after assuming office, President Joe Biden took action to address the growing threat of climate change with Executive Order 14008, which, among other provisions, included a temporary pause on oil and gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters. While several governors, members of Congress, and the oil and gas industry cried foul, accusing the administration of undercutting the energy sector, the underlying logic of the leasing pause simply reflects good governance.
At the heart of this move is the need for the Bureau of Land Management and other federal agencies to take the time to perform a comprehensive review of permitting and leasing practices for oil and gas development on public lands and waters.
We perform routine maintenance on our vehicles and homes, occasionally assess and adjust our retirement portfolios, and review and revise important documents like wills, trusts, and estates. So why should basic assessments and updates to the federal policies governing our public lands be any different?
It is fundamental to responsibilities of the agencies entrusted with the stewardship of our public lands that they periodically assess policies and management actions to ensure these measures are serving their intended purpose. Likewise, any new administration has the right — and obligation — to review its predecessor’s policies, determine how they comport with laws and administrative priorities, and make any needed changes.
When something important might be broken, we need to fix it. However, it is difficult to solve a problem without taking the time to evaluate its full scope or collect enough information to make a good decision. And if there is reason to believe that ongoing actions are actually resulting in harm, it is hard to justify continuing full speed along the same path until an alternative has been fully charted.
Congress should get involved, too
There can be little doubt that that oil and gas leasing policies on public lands are outdated and need a hard look. Thousands of orphaned wells are scattered across our public lands, while a broken bonding system leaves taxpayers — and not the companies responsible — footing the bill to address these hazards. Meanwhile, the public also loses out from the practice of non-competitive leasing, a loophole that allows companies to buy development rights to our public lands for as little as $1.50 per acre, often without ever putting these leases into production. And when development occurs, a century-old royalty rate results in a woefully inadequate rate of return for American taxpayers.
We should also keep in mind that it has been decades since any substantive changes have been made to the Minerals Leasing Act, the primary federal statute governing oil and gas leasing on public lands. It’s time that Congress conducts some review and maintenance of its own on this statute.
To be clear, hunters and anglers like myself support responsible development of oil and gas on public lands, but not at the expense of fish, wildlife, and their habitats. And these conversations must also acknowledge that outdoor recreation generates $778 billion each year and support millions of jobs.
Can energy development and healthy fish and wildlife habitat coexist on the same landscape? Of course, but it doesn’t happen by chance. Responsibly balancing these priorities requires careful plannning, strong leadership, and robust input from stakeholder groups, the public, and decision-makers.
It is critical that agencies like the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service, have the right policies and procedures in place to facilitate energy development, safeguard healthy fish and wildlife habitat, ensure a vibrant outdoor recreation economy, and guarantee a fair rate of return on resources that belong to all of us.
With so much at stake in finding the right balance, taking the time to thoughtfully review and adjust public policy is good governance, plain and simple.
Ed Arnett is the chief scientist for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and is based in Loveland, Colorado. He has worked on energy and wildlife issues during most of his 30-year career.