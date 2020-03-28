By JIM CAGNEY
A revision of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) regulations is underway. Please allow me to overgeneralize regarding how the law was intended to function.
NEPA requires projects with federal jurisdiction to undergo an Environmental Assessment (EA) prior to implementation. The federal agency identifies the proposed action, along with a range of alternatives, and then analyzes the environmental impacts. Given this analysis, the decision-maker can authorize the proposal, or a variant, by issuing a Finding of No Significant Impact. If the project entails significant impacts, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required. An EIS requires more public input, but allows approval of a project that includes significant impacts. NEPA was a well-considered approach designed to balance environmental issues with society’s need for economic development. It’s served us well.
But NEPA evolved, and now it’s an oozing mass of case law that doesn’t function as originally intended. In the modern application “NEPA adequacy” can take precedence over the project at issue. Is the agency’s range of alternatives and impact analysis adequate? The answer has become the exclusive purview of judges. As a BLM decision-maker, it often seemed like I was just preparing documents for a judge who would ultimately decide the issue based on a personal perspective of NEPA adequacy. Judges aren’t bashful about requiring unaffordable NEPA adequacy standards either. Many believe the cost of implementing NEPA is Congress’s exclusive problem. The Comb Wash decision, for example, requires NEPA analysis upon issuance of every grazing permit. The case committed the BLM to a lot of low priority work, and the BLM doesn’t have the staff necessary to meet NEPA adequacy standards for that many documents.
This open-ended judicial authority lends itself to “judge shopping.” In my favorite example, the environmental group Western Watersheds wanted to appeal a land use plan in Pinedale, Wyoming. They added Idaho’s Craters of the Moon plan to their complaint so it could be heard in the jurisdiction of judge B. Lynn Winmill. The BLM people in Idaho were not amused about having to host that lawsuit when they were obviously not the target of the complaint.
The Obama administration initiated a “master leasing plan” policy. Utilizing the NEPA process, the BLM was required to speculate regarding how oil and gas leases would be developed, and then subject that speculation to impact analysis. Now there’s a scenario the original NEPA framers never envisioned. NEPA definitely needs a tune-up.
But we don’t want that done by the current administration, because they exhibit such disdain for environmental considerations. They don’t want to tighten up the rules so the process is less exploitable. They want to go back to the days where mining operations could quietly impair more than 1,600 miles of Colorado streams. This administration bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Rush Limbaugh, who said, “the key to cleaning up the environment is unfettered free enterprise, our system of reward. The more economic growth we have, the more a prosperous people will demand a cleaner environment. The poor have other things to worry about.” Economic success does produce leisure time allowing for consideration of environmental concerns. But history demonstrates that unfettered free enterprise allows for a clear split between those who garner the economic benefits and those who endure the environmental fallout. The incentive link is dysfunctional.
Environmental problems are hard to contain, and tend to compound into big problems imposed on taxpayers. NEPA is our society’s primary tool limiting the risk of blundering into this sequence. I’m told NEPA is being revised because it’s preventing upgrades to our infrastructure. NEPA has its costs for sure, but does anybody really believe NEPA is precluding road and bridge maintenance?
We’re seeing right now just how vulnerable our system really is. We need to say no to the proposed diminishment of our NEPA checks and balances. Then, when the time is right, we really do need to make some carefully considered changes to the process.
Jim Cagney worked for the BLM for 37 years and was involved in the preparation of more than 1,000 NEPA documents. He ended his career as the district manager for Northwest Colorado. He currently lives in Grand Junction.