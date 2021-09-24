By GREG WALCHER
In the 1967 Oscar-winning film, The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s character weighs various potential careers. One neighbor famously advises him about a great future with “One word: plastics.” At the time, it was a clever satire, since there was nothing new about plastics as an industry, and no recent graduate would consider such a boring industry as the ideal career. Indeed, most people in the 1960s considered plastic a cheap substitute for quality products made of more respectable materials like steel, leather, and wood.
Today, we more commonly associate plastics with innovative technology, and we recognize it as an essential component of almost everything in our lives. It is so pervasive that we forget what common products used to be made from. Today, cars have a small quantity of metal alloys in their outer skin and inner engine, but the rest is largely made of various plastics. In the 1930s, sometimes known as the golden age of the automobile, cars were made almost entirely of wood, steel, leather, rubber, and cotton.
Modern Americans worry about the impact of plastics — which are made mostly from petroleum — on the environment, especially on landfills, oceans, and wildlife. Ironically, they often turn to the animal kingdom for substitute materials to replace plastic.
I say ironic, because the oil from which plastic is made was once considered a great savior of wildlife. And the man who turned oil from a marginally interesting regional product into a worldwide industry — John D. Rockefeller — is often said to have almost singlehandedly saved the whales from extinction.
By 1850, whale oil was the dominant source of oil for heat and light throughout America, Europe, and Asia. It was also the main oil for lubricating railroad parts. It was used to make soap, paint, varnish and countless other household items. A massive whaling industry thrived, and the U.S. whaling fleet grew from 392 vessels in 1833 to over 730 a decade later. The U.S. had roughly 80 percent of the world’s whaling fleet, producing 10-15 million gallons of whale oil a year.
Several species of whales were near extinction. It is said that 15,000 Right whales were killed annually, for example, and that only about 50,000 remained. Their days were numbered, and even then, Americans were concerned. A California newspaper said in 1860 that “Had it not been for the discovery of Coal Oil, the race of whales would soon have become extinct. It is estimated that ten years would have used up the whole family.”
A Canadian geologist named Gesner had learned to make kerosene (then called coal oil), which was vastly cheaper. When oil was discovered in Pennsylvania in 1859, Rockefeller invested in refining and distributing kerosene. By 1890 his company, Standard Oil, dominated the market, fewer than 40 whaling ships were left, and whale populations recovered.
Today’s generations may forget how reliant their ancestors were on animal products, before plastics. For centuries, light came from candles made of animal fat, or tallow. Paraffin wax, a petroleum product, replaced it because it burns brighter, melts slower, and is odorless. Before plastics, ivory was used to make dentures, knife handles, billiard balls, buttons, and dozens of other products. By 1930, 40 tons of ivory were being exported from Africa annually, the tusks of 700 elephants. Demand for piano keys alone almost brought complete extinction of Kenyan elephants.
Combs and toothbrush handles were made from animal bones and horns. Native American tribes used turtle shells to make rattles and musical instruments. Tortoise shell was prized for art objects, jewelry, and eyeglass frames. Beavers almost went extinct because of the demand for hats made from their felt in the early 1800s. Several bird species nearly vanished because their feathers were all the rage in the 1920s. Today, artificial materials have replaced most of these items. Even our shoes are more likely to be plastic than leather.
In many ways, the plastics we worry so much about nowadays were among mankind’s greatest gift to wildlife. That’s ironic because plastic, and the oil from which it is derived, can also be highly dangerous to wildlife, especially when oil is spilled in transport, or the plastic is improperly disposed of. There are many famous examples of both. I still really prefer natural things over plastic things. But as we consider ways to rid ourselves of fossil fuels, and plastics, we might be a little cautious about the alternatives, which have not always been environmentally friendly — at least not for elephants, turtles, beavers, and whales.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.