By VERONICA YONTS and DAVE CARLO
RSVP is the most important nonprofit organization you’ve probably never heard of. RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is a national service program that works to match volunteers age 55-plus with local opportunities at nonprofit partner agencies.
Usually as someone turns 50 years old, they start to slow down. Not at Mesa County RSVP. Our organization celebrates 50 years of service this year in the Grand Valley and rather than slowing down, we’re gaining momentum like a giant snowball rolling through a Disney movie set.
The early days
President Dwight D. Eisenhower hosted The White House Conference on Aging as one of his last acts in office. He initiated this conference of more than 3,000 people from more than 300 organizations to more effectively coordinate policy and to help determine the “resources of the States and of the Federal government that can be mobilized in an attack on the problems of the later years.”
One of the outcomes of the conference was the passage of the Older Americans Act of 1965. In the same year, the Community Service Society of New York established a pilot project. The success of this program, which demonstrated beyond doubt the value of the services of older volunteers, led to an amendment to the Older Americans Act, which created the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in 1969.
The emphasis of enriching seniors’ lives by taking their lifetime of experiences and knowledge and “rolling it back into the community” was put forward and funded in 1971. Initially the federal government took the lead, but soon the responsibility fell to the states. In the end, RSVP became localized in approach, which brings us to Mesa County RSVP.
Mesa County RSVP actually started in 1973 beginning with 100 volunteers and a small grant. The first calendar year saw approximately 10,000 donated hours. These participants read to nursing home residents, tutored and mentored children and drove field trip buses along with a myriad of other duties.
Historically, different organizations have sponsored Mesa County RSVP to the benefit of the entire county: Mesa County Board of Commissioners — 1981; Mesa State College — 1988; GJ Area Chamber — 1994; and Volunteer Central — 1995. In 2000, a nonprofit corporation was formed called Mesa County RSVP, Inc. to become an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit and permanent sponsor.
Where we serve
Gone are the days of reclining chair retirement in one’s 60s. Seniors have abundant experience and life lessons to share with others, and for many, RSVP is the gateway for those opportunities. The benefits seen by Mesa County have been nothing short of amazing. Hundreds of thousands of hours have been donated. Budgets for nonprofits, schools and governmental agencies have reallocated due to the millions of dollars saved by the volunteer hours. Thousands of home repair and accessibility projects completed by our Handyman Project have kept our elderly and disabled residents independent and in their own homes longer.
In addition to helping maintain independence in their homes, thousands of seniors have enjoyed unbiased guidance on Medicare by our certified SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Assistance Project) counselors. Navigating the treacherous waters of Medicare and supplemental insurances is confusing at best and terrifying at its worst. Every year our SHIP counselors spend hundreds of hours training on the changes and educating their clients on these changes, all absolutely free.
On the other end of the age spectrum, RSVP’s Senior Scholars continue to tutor and mentor children in our school district, including faith-based and charter schools. While COVID impacted the program, it is slowly building back toward pre-pandemic levels. Hundreds of children will see the effects of these relationships in the form of improved test scores and self-esteem.
Where we are today
RSVP currently has 629 active volunteers, and we have referred many others to partner agencies. In Mesa County, we maintain partnerships with 57 local nonprofits and governmental agencies. Our volunteers work at Heirlooms for Hospice supporting HopeWest, drive veterans to appointments, deliver food to shut-ins, help in soup kitchens, help with tax returns, act as trail hosts and fill dozens of other roles that allow our partnering agencies to fulfill their missions.
Looking ahead
We’re looking forward to the next 50 years. RSVP has grown six-fold in the first 50 years, we hope to have at least 3,700 volunteers in the year 2072. It has been estimated that a child born today will live to be at least 100 years old. They’ll have many more productive years to volunteer, and Mesa County RSVP will be here to place them in rewarding and exciting positions to help our community continue to be the little slice of heaven that we all enjoy now.
How to get involved?
Contact us if you’re 55 years young or older and you’re tired of driving that BarcaLounger. Call Mesa County RSVP at 970-243-9839 ext. 5 or visit our website at www.mesacountyrsvp.org and fill out an application today. Remember Virgil wrote (when he was a senior by 1st century Roman standards), “fortis fortuna adiuvat” — Fortune favors the bold.
Veronica Yonts is the president of the Board of Directors for RSVP Mesa County. Dave Carlo is the organization’s executive director.