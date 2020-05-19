It seems now there is a real question among the public about to what extent government can suspend civil liberties guaranteed in the United States Constitution.
Historically, the answer is that civil liberties have been suspended in more radical ways than most of us are aware based on the perception of the emergency under which they are suspended and interpretation of the Constitution by the courts, which have been far from consistent.
Most know that President Franklin Roosevelt sent 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent to internment camps during World War II, mainly because of their Japanese ancestry. At the time it was accepted and found to be legal, mainly due to fear about the outcome of the war and shock at the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Less well known was that over 11,000 German Americans were also remitted to camps.
All these citizens were denied what we would consider today to be fundamental rights of due process and habeas corpus (access to the courts).
Woodrow Wilson had an astonishing record of suppressing civil liberties during what was determined to be a time of national emergency, namely World War I, during which there was little direct threat to the continental United States.
Congress and Wilson enacted the Espionage and Sedition Acts that made it illegal for Americans to speak out in a manner that was considered “disloyal” to the government and opposing the war. The Postmaster General was given the power to deny mailing of newspapers and magazines who printed such opinions. Individuals found guilty of these new crimes could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
After the war the Supreme Court of the United States upheld these convictions and even the great liberal jurist Oliver Wendell Holmes felt that civil liberties could be suspended during a time of “clear and present danger” to the country, while not providing much guidance as to what that might require.
However, it’s during the presidency of Abraham Lincoln that we see what can really be shown as a cautionary tale involving a national emergency and state actors’ reaction to drastic increases in their authority.
Lincoln took an extremely broad view of his powers during wartime; he suspended habeas corpus in 1861 and did not change his order even in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that found it unconstitutional.
While the Constitution does allow the suspension of habeas corpus in times in times of rebellion or invasion, it was unclear if that power belongs to the executive or the legislature. The Supreme Court at the time decided it was up to Congress to make the decision. Congress did not pass an act supporting Lincoln’s edict until 1863.
Lincoln also put serious restrictions on the press and imposed martial law on states bordering the Confederacy.
It is this imposition of martial law, specifically in Missouri, which is very telling regarding how some respond when given power and others react to its use.
By 1864 with the war somewhat winding down, Lincoln felt that the imposition of martial law in the border states was no longer necessary, however, to his surprise he found that the authorities in Missouri had no intention of giving it up.
The government there, operating under a succession of Union generals, had quickly established a policy of “assessments” against Missouri citizens to supposedly fund relief efforts. Individuals who refused to pay had their property confiscated in an amount equal to the assessment. This program, as might be expected, quickly became rife with corruption.
The freedom of individuals to move within the state was also regulated and a policy was instituted that quickly became favored by leadership — that of banishment. Thousands determined to be disloyal were ordered to be removed from the state and placed elsewhere, generally to a Confederate state.
In 1865, Gen. John Pope finally relieved the state of martial law and observed “...an alarming and fatal tendency among the people... to abandon all safeguards against tyranny and oppression.” He worried that, “Once the American people abandon themselves to this practice… their liberties are gone from them forever.”
What we see is that limitations on power are often determined by those who have it. In our nation, power still lives with the people and we choose who exercises it. If we become lazy and do not demand the safeguards Gen. Pope was addressing, we could lose our liberties.
So ultimately, the responsibility is ours to have great care in choosing with whom we deposit our power.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.