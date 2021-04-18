By TIM FOSTER and SARAH SHRADER
In this day and time, it would be easy for folks to wonder what the two of us, who come from different political persuasions, could agree upon. The answer is we both are ardent supporters of education and opportunities for our students to have a first-class experience. We also both know that public education is the foundation of a successful economy.
That is why we joined forces earlier this year to help in any way possible to rebuild Grand Junction High School. Both of us have spent much of the past two decades advocating for the Western Slope economy and promoting the value of education. The current condition of Grand Junction High School doesn’t reflect our community’s values, and we are determined to be successful in changing that.
In 2019, the District 51 Board of Education put forward a bond measure to completely replace GJHS along with several other improvements at other high schools across the Grand Valley. Understanding the desperate need to fix a dilapidated GJHS, we supported that effort fully, but we sadly understood why the voters said no given the total cost of the ballot question. As our community comes out of the fog of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time to get back to work tackling major challenges before us.
Giving teachers, students, administrators, and families at GJHS a high-quality facility that matches the level of dedication, grit, and determination they demonstrate every day is at the top of the list.
Accordingly, a group of community leaders from different political persuasions has come together to help District 51 develop a fiscally responsible plan for GJHS to put before voters this fall. The group includes Republican elected officials, local Democratic leaders, GJHS parents, GJHS faculty and staff, business leaders, and local construction industry experts.
Over the past number of months, we have heard from architects and builders about various options for replacing GJHS. We’ve challenged assumptions, asked targeted questions and spent a great deal of time in the current buildings to fully understand the situation. Along the way, we have identified some common-sense ideas we believe will drive down the overall cost of the project. We’ve asked the design team to consider a three-story building instead of a two-story one to enhance efficiency of the site, save money and preserve room for future growth. We’ve suggested the main school building not be built on top of the existing track facility to avoid the cost of totally replacing that feature of the school grounds. We’ve looked at the current main and auxiliary gymnasiums at GJHS to determine if they could be totally renovated — rather than being replaced with new construction — which would shave at least $4 million off of the overall cost of the project.
As parents who have traveled around Colorado for various sporting events, it’s our contention that nearly every gymnasium in Colorado looks exactly alike. Restoring the unique character and architectural beauty of the main GJHS gymnasium would not only preserve the history of the space, it would save money and provide GJHS athletics a venue to be proud of.
The District 51 administration and Board of Education deserve a great deal of credit for listening to voters in 2019 and pulling a diverse group together to give them direct and tough feedback on how to fix the situation at GJHS. We have had a number of hard conversations and, to their credit, they’re listening. It’s our belief that everyone will come together around a bond question that includes building a new Grand Junction High School in the most fiscally prudent manner possible.
Our community deserves to be proud of our flagship school. Our economy deserves a beautiful school that will attract businesses and high-quality employees to our community. Most of all, students and teachers deserve a 21st century high school where they can innovate, create, and prepare for the future. Our team is resolutely determined to help make it happen this year.
Tim Foster is a Grand Junction native and an alumnus of Grand Junction High School, which looks almost the same today as it did when he received his diploma in 1976. Sarah Shrader is a local business owner, mom of three, and a lifelong advocate for quality public education.