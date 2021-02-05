By GREG WALCHER
When Congress created the U.S. Forest Service in 1905, it had several clear purposes. Part of the role of national forests was to provide timber and other forest products the country needed, and part of it was to ensure a steady flow of clean water from healthy forests. But the main purpose was to preserve and protect these areas forever, as lands that belong to the public — not to lumber or mining companies, or other private interests. Similarly, when the National Park Service was established in 1916, its mission was “to conserve the scenery and the natural and historic objects and the wild life therein, and to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.”
The great conservation movement of the early 20th century is a proud part of American heritage, as some of the nation’s most beautiful places were protected, or saved, you might say, from homesteading and development. We have been saving them, again and again, ever since. Even the land nobody wanted to homestead, which the government literally couldn’t give away, was finally “saved” in 1976, when all the remaining public land was “reserved” by Congress forever, under control of the Bureau of Land Management. Additional protective status has been bestowed on some of these public lands over the years, including national monuments, wilderness areas, wildlife refuges, wild and scenic rivers, national conservation areas and several others.
Now another new category is proposed, something called “national historic landscape.” A strange title that begs the question: assuming all rocks and dirt are equally ancient, can one landscape can be much more historic than another? Anyway, pending legislation calling itself the “CORE Act” proposes that status for Camp Hale, the historic home of the 10th Mountain Division between Redcliff and Leadville. The acronym stands for the “Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act,” and its proponents’ website says it would “protect roughly 400,000 acres of public lands in Colorado, ensuring that future generations can always enjoy our state’s mountains, rivers, and wildlife.”
I’m all for protecting the greatest places on earth, many of which are in Colorado. But before Congress acts to “save” these places for future generations, might someone ask what, exactly, they hope to save these places from?
Some might view the proposed legislation as a solution in search of a problem. After all, every acre of land it seeks to “protect” is already public land. Camp Hale has a fascinating history that certainly deserves to be remembered. That’s why Congress transferred it from the Army to the U.S. Forest Service in 1965. It is in the White River National Forest, where no one is allowed to build any new subdivisions, or factories, or power plants. You can’t even search for arrowheads or pick up rocks there anymore, so what additional “protection” is needed?
Another section of the CORE Act would “protect” several “iconic and spectacular landscapes in the San Juan Mountains.” The bill would add 31,000 acres of new wilderness designations there, explained by citing the inclusion of two majestic Fourteeners: Mount Sneffels and Wilson Peak. I think designating those peaks as wilderness is justified. I thought so in 1980 when they were included by Sens. Bill Armstrong and Gary Hart in the Colorado Wilderness Act, which created the Mt. Sneffels Wilderness Area. Wait, what? They’re already wilderness? Yes, indeed, so the beauty and popularity of those peaks are being used to sell additional new wilderness designations, areas that do not include those peaks.
The same could be said of the 43,000-acre Curecanti National Recreation Area, which is also included in the bill. It has been a “national recreation area” since 1965, run by the National Park Service, but the bill’s sponsors grieve that Congress has never officially rubber-stamped the boundaries. Obviously, it includes Blue Mesa, Morrow Point, and Crystal reservoirs, along with the fishing and camping facilities associated with them. Curecanti borders the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, as well as BLM and Forest Service land, and is surrounded by public lands on all sides.
Some elected officials must think that if they are “legislators,” they must “legislate” — whether anything needs done or not. The most spectacular parts of Colorado are preserved and protected forever, by definition, because they are “public lands,” already controlled by a host of government agencies that guard the territory with the public’s trust, as intended. So why do these places need “saved” again? Stay tuned …
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.