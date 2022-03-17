By GENE GOFFIN
Some things cannot be unseen or forgotten. Sixty years ago, I was a cub reporter at a small-city daily covering a mobile home fire with five burned bodies, three were children.
Watching Putin’s War, those images slammed back. Don’t ask me how burned bodies look — I might tell you. Ukraine has many burned bodies. Future seniors may remember what they’ve seen in 60 years, like:
■ A mother, her children and a family friend on the street outside Kyiv. They looked asleep. Three were dead, one dying.
■ A very pregnant mother carried from a blasted maternity hospital through a rubble-filled courtyard. The baby was stillborn, the mother died.
■ Large apartment blocks attacked, on fire, all the windows gone — how many dead or dying people were entombed?
■ Military equipment, including tanks, fuel trucks, armored personnel carriers, exploded or stalled, bodies left on the ground — who cleans up?
■ Scenes of blasted cities and suburbs, reminiscent of World War II.
■ A mysterious Soviet-made plane crashed well within NATO boundaries in Croatia — it had an unexploded bomb — a mistake or a threat?
■ Seniors, often frail, struggling through debris with only a plastic bag for a lifetime’s memories.
Ukraine and its people look much like many of us (unlike Afghanistan or Syria). We identify with them. Now Ukrainian food supplies are being attacked. Russia spreads terror by killing civilians. They use vacuum bombs, filled with explosive powder, when ignited they burn all the oxygen, including inside lungs — a cruel new way to drown.
Russia brought a portable crematorium that vaporizes bodies, probably to eliminate evidence of war crimes. We are watching in slow motion Putin destroying a country, culture and people to build up his ego. Is Putin trying to be the next Hitler? Most seniors matured with nuclear war’s deadly threat. Then there was the Cuban Missile Crisis — Barb, then 12, still talks it about with obvious discomfort. We forgot, now we remember.
So many sad stories, ruined lives. Tears are shed for Ukrainians across the globe. Looking back to the 1930’s, there were pro-fascist Americans like the “radio priest,” Father Charles Coughlin, first promoting populism, antisemitic slander, and finally, Hitler and Mussolini. Now we have Tucker Carlson. After several years at CNN, he went to MSNBC as a moderate conservative dressed like a snotty preppy, but later moved to Fox where he is TV’s Father Coughlin. Depending who signs his paycheck, his political beliefs appear flexible.
The irony of Russia asking its former client state, China, for weapons, shows how much has changed internationally. We debate whether transferring fighter jets to Ukraine is dangerous while Russia seeks Chinese drones. A phrase from the Vietnam era returns — “mission creep.” When your country, your culture, your life, even your ego, is threatened, people try anything. War begets more war.
Putin is surely aware how dictators leave office — often horizontally. Does Putin know how Joseph Stalin died? Was it his doctors (the “Doctors’ Plot”)? Did his advisors stand around watching him die, refusing medical care? When Putin sits 20 feet from his advisors, is he afraid they will kill him if closer, or is he immunocompromised, fearing COVID-19? He doesn’t look well. Has he had cancer or a transplant? Is this his last hurrah?
Since 2020, we have waited each year, always disappointed, for a better year. For future seniors, memories are being made. For current seniors, memories are resurrected. For all Ukrainians, years of pain. Can a bankrupt Russia rebuild the country?
Is Putin’s War a classic confrontation between democracy and dictatorship? Two world wars were sold that way. World War II did lead to more democracy and attempts to avoid future worldwide devastation. Our country worked hard to change century-old habits by avoiding wars through diplomacy. Despite our own penchant for invading countries, it worked pretty well. Now our own democracy is more precarious than many Americans believed. Are Ukrainians fighting for us, too?
What do we do? Some will fight like the more than 3,000 who went to fight in the Spanish Civil War. More will give money. Most will watch with a mixture of fascination and fear, hoping the good guys win fast and we are not sucked into this. But, the world is locked together more than ever. We cannot escape war’s effects. I hope for wisdom.
Ukrainian flag bumper stickers are available on Amazon — a small thing, sure, but a start. Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.