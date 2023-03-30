By MARTIE EDWARDS
On March 23, the Sentinel editorial stated “Recall isn’t right for D51 Board.” The Sentinel’s position is that recalls are appropriate only to “correct serious malfeasance, illegal activity like fraud or self-dealing, or in cases of gross negligence.”
Many believe the hasty actions and lack of community outreach practiced by this School Board, particularly the voting bloc of Andrea Haitz, Angela Lema and Will Jones, demonstrate negligence and pose an imminent threat to our local school system. In the short time these three have been on the board, they have ordered closure of a high-performing middle school (East), planned closure of at least two elementary schools, quashed plans for a school health clinic, and abdicated their authority to scrutinize and approve or deny a charter to the controversial Ascent Classical Academy. In addition, they have failed to share their plans for the vacant building they are creating in the middle of a vibrant, growing residential neighborhood of young families who expected to send their children to East Middle School.
In her March 19 op-ed, Andrea Haitz tells us that school closures are necessary because of a “national trend in declining birth rates.” She states that “in 2021, Colorado’s population declined to levels well below 1990 population levels.” This is incorrect. Population has increased by 76%. This seems like a serious error. Mistakes happen when decisions are made in haste, and the decision to close East Middle School was made without considering many important factors.
Did they seek input from area residents or local experts such as the Planning Department and City Council? No. The School Board seems to be relying on the decisions of a demographer from Boulder. Was academic performance the deciding factor? No. Haitz has specifically stated that academic performance was not included in the decision-making process. In fact, East has a higher academic rating than the middle schools chosen to remain open and receive East’s displaced students. Was the decision made by age or condition of the building? No. East and West were built in the same year, and East underwent taxpayer-funded repairs over the past several years.
To add insult to injury, publicly funded charter schools were not even considered in school closure decisions, even though charter schools receive taxpayer funding and are considered public schools. Colorado allows local school boards to close charters under specific circumstances, including poor academic performance. And yet, throughout the meetings in which school closures were discussed, charter schools were never mentioned. In fact, Dr. Brian Hill clearly stated that “numbers do not include charters and special campuses.” Why?
There is nothing wrong with properly vetted, academically sound charter schools. However, there is no place for a new publicly funded charter school in a district that is closing schools due to lack of students.
In Colorado, the funding follows the student. Every student who attends a new charter school brings with them the state funding that otherwise could have gone to an existing public school.
Although they receive the same per pupil state funding, charter schools are allowed to waive regulatory requirements that other schools must follow, including teacher credentials.
Consider this: In May 2022, Haitz introduced a resolution that Ascent Classical Academy be allowed to bypass local School Board scrutiny and work directly with the Colorado Charter School Institute (CSI) to establish a new charter school in Grand Junction. CSI is a state organization with no vested interest or experience in our community.
Ascent Charter School (K-8), will open in August, just as East Middle School is closing. Coincidence? Ascent was denied charters in Broomfield and Durango. Durango’s denial was appealed by Ascent, but upheld by the Colorado State Board of Education. According to their employment ads, Ascent teachers are not required to hold state credentials, nor is a college degree listed as a requirement. Knowing this, it is alarming that the School Board abdicated its role as an “Exclusive Authorizer” to allow Ascent to work directly with CSI. Ascent is under contract to purchase the former Rocky Mountain Gun Club and hopes to turn it into a functioning school by August, just as D51 will be closing East Middle School. What about the problem of too many middle schools for the projected population?
Given what we now know, it appears to many that there is an effort afoot to close traditional public schools and replace them with charter schools. Is this the will of the voters?
Time is of the essence. Remember, Haitz has sternly warned us that more public schools will be closed. The election for Haitz, Jones and Lema is two and a half years away. Extensive damage can be done in that time. The recall effort should proceed.
Martie Edwards is a community representative on The Daily Sentinel’s Editorial Board.