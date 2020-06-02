By RICK WAGNER
Those of us who did not live through the Great Depression and World War II or perhaps the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1961 probably have not seen a period of time where outside forces have combined to make so many feel so unsafe.
Without personal safety, enjoyment of the freedoms and liberties our country allows us to experience is not possible. Which is why the protection of the citizenry from threat, both foreign and domestic, has always been the prime mover for populations to form governments. Americans transfer some of their natural rights to a government, to act as an instrument for the common good and to mostly free themselves from the constant struggle against the evil and the mob.
While some natural rights are transferred in our form of government, many are not. To ensure that future officials did not misinterpret the scope of that transfer, our founders adopted the Bill of Rights. This includes the Second Amendment, guaranteeing citizens the right to keep and bear arms to ensure their personal welfare, and has a monumental effect on their feeling of safety.
Therefore, it seems inconceivable that our state Legislature, in the midst of the violent turmoil we see nationally and in parts of Colorado, wish to further chip away at the ability of citizens to effectively use the Second Amendment to defend themselves and maintain their feeling of personal safety.
I suppose inconceivable is the incorrect term. It should be inconceivable. Unfortunately it has become expected. Although there was a delay this weekend because of the riotous situation in Denver, the legislature is taking up House Bill 20-1355, which “creates the offense of unlawful storage of a firearm if a person stores a firearm in a manner that the person knows, or should know: That a juvenile can gain access to the firearm without the permission of the juvenile’s parent or guardian; or a resident of the premises is ineligible to possess a firearm under state or federal law.” Violation of this offense will be a class two criminal misdemeanor.
Under this new law, a person who stores or keeps a firearm — that would be of any type, pistol, rifle or shotgun — in their home in a manner that someone in the home, such as a juvenile or child could conceivably have access to; will be committing a crime.
There is no exemption for a juvenile who may have been educated in the safe handling of a firearm or any credence given whatsoever to the judgment of a parent. What is done to a considerable number of households is substantially hinder a homeowner’s ability to timely access a vital form of self-defense.
It is surely calculated to be yet another burden upon the ownership of firearms and criminalize a segment of society whose judgment in their own home may differ from that of the government in their exercise of a constitutional right.
Bear in mind, this crime can be committed by the homeowner without the person ineligible to possess a firearm in the home having done any harm with the firearm whatsoever; their presence and a determination that safe storage has not been met would be enough.
Safe storage is defined as either having the weapon secured by a locking mechanism that must be operated by use of key, combination or biometrics or a container/safe operated in the same manner.
The argument that the step is necessary because of a rising tide of firearms deaths from unsecured storage is not supported by facts.
According to statistics gathered from government sources and the Centers for Disease Control by Joseph Greenlee a policy adviser to the Heartland Institute, “the estimated number of civilian-owned firearms in America is 423,000,000. Yet, the most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show that only 486 deaths were caused by accidental discharges in 2017.”
That same year, 3,709 individuals drowned. That is 763% more than accidental firearms death, yet there seems to be no rush for mandatory swimming lessons.
Moreover, “While the number of firearms per capita has increased 256 percent since 1948… the fatal gun accident rate has decreased 90 percent in that same time.”
This bill is only necessary if you wish to further burden and narrow the right to own firearms. If you wish to submit written testimony on this bill access this website: https://leg.colorado.gov/testimony
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.