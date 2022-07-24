By JOHN HOWARD

Colorado is blessed with the nation’s largest elk herd, as well as one of its largest mule deer herds. Beyond their intrinsic beauty, these animals drive a vibrant sector of our economy, particularly in rural communities. Hunting, angling and wildlife viewing drive $5 billion in economic output each year in Colorado and we take pride in living among elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. As our population and visitation numbers climb however, these big game animals’ habitats are shrinking and becoming more fragmented by patchwork development for housing, energy production, transportation and recreation.