Colorado is blessed with the nation’s largest elk herd, as well as one of its largest mule deer herds. Beyond their intrinsic beauty, these animals drive a vibrant sector of our economy, particularly in rural communities. Hunting, angling and wildlife viewing drive $5 billion in economic output each year in Colorado and we take pride in living among elk, deer, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. As our population and visitation numbers climb however, these big game animals’ habitats are shrinking and becoming more fragmented by patchwork development for housing, energy production, transportation and recreation.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff recently provided the Parks and Wildlife Commission with an update on the state’s big game populations and the agency’s recommendations for big game hunting season license numbers. For the 2022 season, CPW recommended 1,400 fewer pronghorn licenses, 500 fewer deer licenses, and 800 fewer limited elk tags in total compared to last year. CPW’s presentation noted that the state’s total offering of antlerless elk licenses is now less than half of what it was at its peak in 2004. Since then, the number of antlerless elk tags has decreased by 68,000, while the number of people applying for all types of elk tags has increased by 50,000.
One of the units I hunt is in an area where the elk population is struggling, and consequently below the target range for the elk herd set by CPW in 2010. In the early 1990s, the elk population here was nearly 24,000, and now it is projected to fall below 12,000 this year. Furthermore, the ratio of male to female elk in this area is expected to drop by nearly two-thirds during that same period.
In this area, and others in which I hunt, ranchers are selling out to developers or rich absentee landowners who often dramatically change critical landscape for big game. There is a massive increase in non-traditional recreational use of the public landscape with inadequate or no regulation, year-round use, and drought. These are significant challenges for big game species conservation. Fortunately, policy makers and land managers can address some of these threats.
Sustaining Colorado’s big game populations is so important that state and federal agencies are taking a multi-pronged approach to conserving animals’ high-priority seasonal ranges and migration corridors. Last fall, the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Department of Transportation produced a report titled Opportunities to Improve Sensitive Habitat and Movement Route Connectivity for Colorado’s Big Game Species. A key recommendation is that state agencies work with federal land management agencies to modernize outdated land-use plans. The modernization should incorporate the latest science for conserving Colorado’s big game animals.
This week the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) initiated that critical process. The agency will amend some of its land management plans so they reflect the best-available science on big game behavior and needs, and include consistent, up-to-date strategies for responsible management where BLM-managed land and high-priority habitats for big game overlap. BLM lands in Colorado encompass about 3.4 million acres of big game winter range and migratory habitats across 10 field offices. Sharing current information, aligning management objectives and planning guidelines across BLM field offices, and making sure the agency’s policies are in sync with state wildlife policies and regulations, just makes sense. It will increase consistency and predictability in land use decisions in the highest-priority big game habitats.
Members of the public and civic groups can encourage state and federal decision makers to adhere to a long-term vision of well-informed and forward-looking decision-making. The BLM is accepting community feedback on its proposed scope for this planning process until Sept. 2, 2022 and it’ll be important for the BLM to hear what matters most to Coloradoans.
It’s exciting to see state and federal agencies working together on this project. In our divided times, it’s an example of the kind of cooperation that actually solves problems on the ground. My hope is that these efforts will help Colorado, and particularly rural Colorado communities, enjoy a robust economy; provide people with a high quality of life; and sustain our big game herds.
John Howard lives in Grand Junction and is the former Chair of the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission.