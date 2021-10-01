“The truth does not change according to your ability to stomach it emotionally.”
— Flannery O’Connor,
American author
By JIM SPEHAR
Taking last weekend off from these pages was a good idea. As I messaged long-suffering editorial page honcho Andy Smith, “I’m tired of writing about all this crap.” Another look at recent columns will reveal the local topics that wearied me.
“Understandable” was the reply from the editor whose responsibilities for Daily Sentinel commentary aren’t quite as flexible as mine.
A couple of nights in a tent at about 11,000 feet up above Vail and Camp Hale with a congenial group ranging in age from pre-teens to yours truly again cemented the wisdom of my late friend Randy Udall’s advice that “the world would be a better place if everyone spent 10 nights a year sleeping on the ground.” We’re up to 17 nights now this year. I may push 30 nights by the time my third season elk hunt is over in November.
Clarity comes a bit more willingly sitting around a campfire at 11,917 feet or in a nearby meadow overlooking a distant valley as the sun sets. Definitely easier than while observing a county commissioners’ public listening session, as I did the Monday prior, reading and hearing strained defenses of the indefensible regarding vaccine stances and election controversies, uninformed utterings from fringe groups and their self-appointed spokespersons, etc, etc, etc.
“We do not talk,” writer Henry Miller once said, “we bludgeon each other with facts and theories gained from cursory readings…” Examples supporting Miller’s statement come easily.
We hear the word “unconstitutional” bandied about freely in regard to vaccination requirements and penalties for non-compliance. But even a part-time columnist with a worn-out Dell and Windows 7 can find multiple Supreme Court decisions dating back more than a century upholding mandatory vaccinations and penalties for not heeding those requirements.
“Small matter,” as my late college professor aunt used to say, to those claiming to stand for the Constitution. Well, except for the fact that COVID cases here in Mesa County are at their highest level since the initial spike due to the delta variant, that there were eight deaths from the virus in the county in the first four days of last week, and that nearly 90% of the cases and hospitalizations and more than 80% of the deaths in the last two weeks came from the unvaccinated.
But none of that matters to the “true believers.” Commissioners overseeing the county health department, as well as embattled school board members, are “corrupt.” Truth is “false news” and lies and misinformation “alternative facts.” Physics teachers become cyber security and election “experts” under the mantle of the My Pillow guy.
Elected officials and law enforcement officers sworn to truly “stand for the Constitution” become suspect just because they fulfill their duties to investigate potential felonies and misdemeanors. No matter admissions of illegal entry, intentionally evading security, or faking employee credentials.
Meanwhile, in addition to high altitude campfires and sunsets and a warm sleeping bag on a chilly late summer night, some solace comes from the missives of readers. Here’s a recent one that resonated, from a former Colorado National Monument colleague of Bonnie’s now residing elsewhere in Colorado.
“From…time (4 years) and distance (Grand County), I hope the elections fiasco doesn’t give most Coloradoans and outsiders a jaundiced view of Mesa County and the decent folks who live there. Most are honest souls with good intentions and sincere respect for their neighbors regardless of political persuasion.
As you well know, wingnuts like (Mesa County Clerk Tina )Peters tend to get all of the publicity. She is about as representative of Mesa County as cheatgrass and other noxious weeds.”
Most of us would quickly agree with the first part of that message. Perhaps not so much the second.
We’d like to think the electoral gene pool around here is a bit deeper and better stocked with “honest souls with good intentions and sincere respect for their neighbors.” But we elected those who now disappoint us.
Perhaps if more of us spent a few more nights sleeping under the stars, as Randy suggested, we’d cast into that deeper pool and reel in a few better choices. And be better able to separate truth from the “cheatgrass and other noxious weeds.”
“It’s discouraging to think how many people are shocked by honesty and how few by deceit.”
— Sir Noel Coward
Jim Spehar’s working on his casts and seeking deeper pools. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.