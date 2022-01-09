By JIM SPEHAR
“Truly, whoever can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”
— Voltaire
Jan. 6 was an anniversary not to be forgotten. For the past week, we’ve seen, heard and read reminders of events already burned indelibly into our memories and subsequently cussed and discussed for 368 days now.
Doors and windows in the U.S. Capitol smashed. Capitol police and one of their attackers dead, others wounded. Gallows readied as rioters shouting “Hang Mike Pence” searched for the vice president. Lawmakers rushed to safety while tear gas spread and their chambers were barricaded. One federal judge later called it “the most significant attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812.”
That’s one version. Before the fumes dispersed, before lawmakers could return to complete their business of certifying the 2020 presidential election, before police and a military contingent ultimately larger than our force then in Afghanistan could regain full control and assure safety, there were others.
As the attack began, Rep. Lauren “Today is 1776” Boebert was speaking in support of Donald Trump’s demand not to certify results from battleground states, saying “I have constituents outside this building right now.” Minutes later her Colorado colleague Rep. Jason Crowe, a combat veteran “in Ranger mode,” was sheltering a fellow lawmaker as rioters smashed doors and windows.
With the attack still underway, commentators were already claiming Democrats and Antifa were responsible. Not supporters of a president who’d lost his re-election bid and would wait three hours before reluctantly urging insurrectionists to leave while also saying “…we love you. You’re very special.” Other apologists would later allege FBI involvement in organizing the attack.
All because a scheming soon-to-be ex-leader refused to accept legitimate results of the bedrock action in any democracy: voting.
There’s been other notable political hypocrisy since that eventful day, none more outrageous than Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde’s claim that “If you didn’t know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” The same Andrew Clyde was pictured Jan. 6 helping barricade doors against helmeted “tourists” wearing tactical gear and armed with flagpoles, knives, zip ties, chemical sprays and makeshift weapons as well as stolen police batons and riot shields.
You’re familiar with the gyrations by Mitch McConnell (Trump was “practically and morally responsible”), Kevin McCarthy (“the president bears responsibility”), Lindsey Graham (“...his actions were the problem”) and others quick to criticize Trump back then, but now refusing to hold him and others accountable.
“Nothing to see here” as they add the bipartisan investigative committee to their litany of obstructions in hopes of regaining power and the favor of a man who in March would claim rioters were “hugging and kissing the police” and who seemingly holds the entire Republican Party by its tender parts.
There’s no better explanation for their actions other than to cite Niccolo Machiavelli, the Italian philosopher/statesman whose name is synonymous with cunning and unscrupulous behavior. Machiavelli posited that successful rulers should be “prepared to outright lie, twist facts, threaten or get violent. They will also — when the situation demands it — know how to seductively deceive, use charm and honeyed words, bedazzle and distract. And in this way, they conquer…”
Every investigation of fraud alleged by Donald Trump uncovered absolutely no evidence of discrepancies that would have altered the final result. Embarrassingly (if accusers could indeed be embarrassed) some recounts, including a much-ballyhooed “audit” of balloting in Arizona’s Maricopa County by a firm hand-picked by accusatory GOP state legislators, even increased Trump deficits. Judges universally rejected court challenges.
No matter. A recent NPR/Ipsos poll found two-thirds of Republicans questioned still think “voter fraud helped Joe Biden win the 2020 election.” The demonstrably false “Big Lie” has become an article of faith compelling GOP candidates to either acquiesce or face political consequences. At every level, politics has become an “us vs. them” battle between supposed enemies. Rather than governance, we endure ideological stalemates and the politics of revenge.
The story of Jan. 6, 2021, is still being written. Let’s hope this scar on our nation’s history isn’t fictionalized to erase a scab apparent to all of us in real time.
“When politicians start talking about large groups of their fellow Americans as ‘enemies’ it’s time for a quiet stir of alertness. Polarizing people is a good way to win an election, and also a good way to wreck a country.”
— Molly Ivins
Jim Spehar’s grateful his own political efforts came during a more congenial time. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.