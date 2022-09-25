Saturday was National Public Lands Day, and other than taking advantage of free entry to most national parks and federal lands, I can’t think of a better way to mark this occasion than celebrating one of Colorado’s best advocates for our public lands — U.S. Senator Michael Bennet. It’s hard to think of anyone who has been a better advocate for Colorado’s public lands.
The culture and economies of Colorado’s Western Slope communities are intertwined with our public lands. But corporate interests that seek to advance the oil and gas industry’s agenda threaten our way of life. And in Washington, some politicians do their bidding by seeking to remove public lands protections to allow for drilling and fracking — not only posing a threat to our local wildlife, but allowing big oil and gas to take advantage of our outdoor spaces.
We can’t take any chances when it comes to protecting our Colorado way of life this November. Sen. Bennet has a proven track record of being a valuable champion for the interests of Colorado’s Western Slope. It’s uncommon for Americans to visibly see the results of the work that our senators and representatives achieve in Congress, but on Colorado’s Western Slope, we experience the results of Sen. Bennet’s work every single day.
When the Trump administration attempted to lease out public lands in the North Fork Valley for development, it was the leadership of Sen. Bennet that resulted in BLM removing more than 200,000 acres of public lands from the lease sale.
Despite significant barriers in Washington, Sen. Bennet has remained a steadfast advocate for effective climate change legislation, and has always worked to ensure that communities across Colorado get the funding and resources they need to address local priorities. He helped secure funding to help capture fugitive methane from abandoned coal mines in Coal Basin and to improve water infrastructure in the Lower Gunnison River Basin — like the Fire Mountain Canal.
And, every time Sen. Bennet has gone to bat for protecting our public lands or fought for additions to our national park system, he takes the time to listen and learn from the local community. He has shown us that his work in Washington is largely informed by the perspectives and voices of our Western Slope communities, and that engagement is something we can’t afford to lose with this upcoming election.
When Sen. Bennet released the proposed text of the Gunnison Outdoor Resource Protection Act in May, he only did so after years of extensive discussions with the community. The same has been true for every single piece of public lands legislation or proposed national monument site that he has fought for, from the CORE Act, to Brown’s Canyon National Monument, to Chimney Rock National Monument — which became a national monument 10 years ago this week.
The North Fork Valley and the rest of Colorado’s Western Slope are better off because of Sen. Bennet. We’re extraordinarily lucky to have a senator in Washington that puts so much effort into protecting our public lands and prioritizes the voices of the community and local stakeholders over the agenda of corporations and large donors.
Ben Katz is a public lands advocate living in western Colorado.