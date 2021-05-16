By GENE GOFFIN
Tens of millions of dollars in increased tax revenue and federal money are in local government coffers.
Everyone has their hands out, but no proposals are about senior needs. Vague talk about a community center seemingly includes seniors. “Vague” is still the operative word. A community center is uncertain. Some of that money could go to a free-standing, modern, comprehensive senior center that could be integrated into a future community center. Why can’t the county and city collaborate on this? Remember, we are nearly 20% of the population.
Because seniors have many medical issues, a senior center should include personnel helping seniors with those issues. Medical problems can be overwhelming, whether understanding an illness or paying bills. Well-trained medical care guides would be an innovative program. That approach may provide legal justification to spend COVID-19 relief money on a senior center.
The winning candidates in the Grand Junction City Council election expressed interest in senior issues. The losing candidates showed none. So, election results support voter concern for seniors. A plan is a good start. Since seniors, by definition, can’t wait long, a plan that doesn’t take years to write would be advisable.
Seniors are a great investment for economic development. We are pretty cheap to recruit — we don’t get tax subsidies or direct help with expenses. We bring in outside money (“transfer payments”) in the form of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, pensions and investment income. We employ people to fix things and be caretakers because we can’t do the things we used to do. I paid for an oil change after 55 years of doing it myself because it became too hard. We help make Grand Junction a medical care hub because we are repeat customers. We pay for schools we don’t use. We don’t often get arrested or play loud music late at night.
Recruiting more seniors looks like a winning economic development plan — and easy since seniors come here anyway. Many more may come if asked. A state of the art senior center would make recruitment easier.
But will the Western Slope ever escape COVID-19? Experts claim herd immunity is unlikely because of vaccine, distancing and mask resistance. Locally, cases are up, masks are down. A piece of paper or cloth does not affect real freedom; a highly infectious disease does. Everyone is sick of sickness, but ignoring medical precautions isn’t going to help. Vaccinations are proven to safely reduce infections. Thursday the CDC said fully vaccinated people need not wear masks. Is the CDC being reactive? The unvaccinated should wear them; many will refuse. Colorado and the nation as a whole are doing better than Mesa County. States and counties with high resistance are not doing well. Influenza, generally less dangerous, has, with COVID-19 precautions, been controlled inadvertently — flu deaths this past season were a few thousand nationally rather than an average 38,000.
We notice how our friends — all of whom were extra careful for a year, once vaccinated, get frisky. We, too, have been less careful — human nature. Even fully vaccinated, some people’s immune systems are weak and they may be infected, We don’t know how long immunity lasts, and whether new, worse, mutant strains will arrive. We do know seniors are more vulnerable. We are most vaccinated, but many still refuse. How do businesses tell who is vaccinated? Questions remain. Hope for the best, but act carefully.
Mesa County has gone soft. The previous commissioners avoided talking about COVID-19, the new ones encourage bad behavior. Jeff Kuhr, director of Mesa County Public Health, has done a very good job, but are his hands tied now? A typo in a county want ad seemed to humorously sum it up — the county “wants” an “On-Call Criminal” at $16 per hour. I hope it was a typo.
Ignoring medical guidelines inevitably results in disease. To the present crop of county commissioners, only business matters. What about customers? A business with a reputation for disregarding customers’ health may suffer. A while back we went with friends to our favorite Mexican restaurant. Every other table and booth was blocked as then required. Customers kept coming and the owner removed chairs blocking seating. Then we had people very close. We were hungry and stayed. We’re unsure we’ll be back. Premature reopening has consequences — more disease, fewer customers, maybe forever.
Things are better, but COVID-19 variants are inevitable. Every vaccinated person reduces that chance.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.