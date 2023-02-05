By GENE GOFFIN
We were struggling to move a 20-year-old, dead 300-pound treadmill not worth fixing. Even with wheels, it was a monster, but we did it. The new one weighed even more, but with Barb’s help we got it inside and assembled it.
Could I have done this without help? As it was, my body complained for days. Could I have done this myself 20 years ago? Probably. Could I do it in 10 years with help from several defensive linemen? No! I would have to pay a $130 delivery fee — one of those new expenses seniors discover once we start declining.
The difference in strength, stamina, and flexibility keeps frustrating me as I try to be 20. Maybe I should change that — try to be 30. I probably need some reality counseling, too.
Barb and I were pretty independent people until we met in 1986. Then we realized life went better if we helped each other. It was too late to make kids, so we are among many couples who lack children’s help as we age. Some seniors have children who won’t help or need help themselves.
Over the years we have done much together, but what if one of us died or couldn’t function? Could we take care of each other? How do we take care of ourselves while old and alone? My idea to adopt a 25-year-old heiress to help is an unlikely solution. Could we train a dog to cook? Doubtful. We are told to downsize, sell our house, and buy a smaller one — releasing a cruel penalty — even if we had qualified for the state senior property tax break, we lose it for 10 years. Inevitably one of us will be alone. It is usually the woman. I worry about whether the money will run out and how Barb will do alone even though she used to be independent.
When Barb had knee replacements and I was 79, caretaking was overwhelming, though I was in pretty good condition. Caretaking, often accompanied by sleep deprivation, may stretch you beyond your abilities. Failing someone you love is especially difficult. I made it; the lessons were hard. The day was coming when I would be dependent — partially at first, maybe totally eventually.
With serious threats to Social Security and Medicare by House Republicans, there’s more to worry about. Our federal Representative continues to complain about everything, wanting to reduce these programs and push more seniors into poverty. These are insurance programs — what if your car or house insurer told you they wouldn’t paid the contracted amount because they didn’t want to? For many seniors, Social Security isn’t enough now and Medicare already doesn’t pay for all health care.
Declining abilities make being independent as a super senior a fantasy few can fulfill. Caretaking a super senior without help is exhausting. Americans have promoted two contradictory thoughts — independence and community. The latter is weak in Mesa County, but seniors are moving here in ever greater numbers. Who will take care of us? In modern America, families can no longer take all the responsibility. Many cannot afford help of any kind. Locally we exceed 20% of the population.
One solution is communal housing for seniors. Assisted living is far too expensive for many seniors and is being taken over by cost-cutting national corporations. Local municipalities and the county either are uninterested or cannot find a way to spend monies allocated for affordable housing.
We are mostly on our own. Women may share housing with other women for mutual help and companionship. One version could be a common kitchen and social area with individual living areas like attached casitas. But that requires a contractor willing to build them or a city willing to provide seed money — senior housing is affordable housing. The most expensive houses are very lucrative for contractors, one reason affordable housing is disappearing. Maybe a large house shared by several women will be one solution. The time for senior creativity is here.
Some seniors believe there’s free meter parking downtown with a handicapped placard or plate. Not true. Handicapped spaces downtown are often unavailable. The city has been looking at downtown free meter parking for handicapped since last August — contact your councilor or council candidates and ask what’s happening. City Council elections are near. Ask candidates about seniors; some who only look backward and will ignore us are running.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.