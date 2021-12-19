By GENE GOFFIN
Eventually someone you know dies of COVID-19. I didn’t know Randy Judge well. We said “hello” or smiled when we saw each other. Randy played bass with a blues band. We have heard them hundreds of times at Charlie Dwellington’s.
Randy was vaccinated, but eventually effectiveness diminishes. No vaccine is perfect. He died in mid-November at 68. Our circle of closer friends, so far, is untouched. We know they are vaccinated, had boosters and are very careful. That has worked. We feel pretty safe together.
After almost two years of COVID-19, we, just like about everyone, are sick of sickness. Does that make us careless? Sometimes. Some seniors, taking the same precautions, have died anyway. Nationally, fear, isolation and hopelessness are increasing. Will this disease be around for lifetimes? Probably. If Americans rejected smallpox or polio vaccines the way they reject COVID-19 vaccines, those diseases would be killing and maiming now.
COVID-19 acts like other viruses, but each virus has its own quirks. Maybe it mutates into something less or more dangerous. I have read articles claiming viruses get worse over time, others claim viruses get weaker. Omicron appears to infect four times more people than the original COVID-19, but may be less deadly. In one to two months it could be dominant, replacing delta. Effects on seniors are unknown. We are still the most vulnerable, accounting for most deaths here, more than heart attacks and cancer. Nationally the senior death rate is up 18% — 600,000 seniors have died of COVID-19, about 75% of all COVID-19 deaths.
The unknown creates anxiety — will we be infected the next time we shop or in 10 years? With our declining immune systems every public appearance seems a crapshoot. COVID-19 is unpredictable. I remain unsure how we live a good, healthy life in a country with daily crises.
At Charlie Dwellington’s
A week after Randy died, we went to Dwellington’s to hear another band. Barb and I have long been live music fans. Dwellington’s may be the only dive bar with one TV always on the Food Channel.
“Dive bar,” despite its sound, is not negative. It means “neighborhood bar.” This one is certainly eclectic. The owner, Liz Sinclair, tough when necessary, is a delightful person. Clientele ranges from seniors to younger people. The blues is now mostly senior music. Drummer Troy Douglas, who put together the Blues Jam, gave a eulogy for Randy.
What about those near us at other tables? Do they have COVID-19? Humans do informal risk analysis all the time. That’s why we don’t play in traffic, but we can see the car speeding toward us. Viruses are invisible.
People are social creatures despite the occasional lone wolf. Seniors are often counseled not to self-isolate, but that’s difficult now. Making decisions what to do about a poorly understood, evolving disease while socializing and living life is challenging.
A dangerous place
Mesa County is a dangerous place to socialize or shop. Mostly Republican counties have six times the death rate as mostly Democratic ones. Low income counties, like ours, have much lower vaccination and higher death rates. Amazingly, actually disgracefully, outbreaks in senior living residences continue.
Hundreds of unvaccinated health care workers received exemptions yet we don’t know who they are when seeing doctors. Almost one third of local seniors are unvaccinated. Half the county’s population is unvaccinated, only received one shot or did not have boosters. All are extremely vulnerable to omicron.
A peaceful and productive society relies on generally accepted norms and scientific facts. One should be helpful, respectful of others, avoiding things that casually injure others. America used to be that way, now we are surly, uncooperative. Claiming government is the enemy contributes to disbelief in vaccines approved by government agencies. Our sense of community and civic duty is collapsing. Many Americans now believe we are on our own and ignore precautions. Some who preach freedom ironically talk like anarchists.
Vulnerable seniors make decisions based on our personal risk analysis. Like other frustrating and difficult life decisions, we’ll do the best we can. Maybe it works, it has so far for us, but not for Randy.
Hearing aid search
My search for a reasonably priced, effective hearing aid continues. The $600 pair “worked” poorly and was returned. Now I am trying a $1,450 pair, marked down $150 for Black Friday. It is many times better than the cheapo pair.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor and occasional journalist. Contact him at geezerdesk@gmail.com.