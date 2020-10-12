By GENE GOFFINBy GENE GOFFIN
We need the familiar, the “normal.” If we are vulnerable, change and excitement may feel upsetting.
Seniors, vulnerable by definition, are even more so with COVID-19 and national chaos. I have a hard time recognizing the country I grew up in. It has moved far from the center/left nation I remember. The inevitable reaction has come — seniors, who have voted conservative for decades, are moving left. Pollsters have emphasized the Black vote, Hispanic vote, women’s vote, suburban vote, but forgot seniors. Another case of senior invisibility.
There are many “third rails” in politics, but Social Security and Medicare are ultrahigh voltage. When the Social Security Act of 1935 passed, few Republicans voted against it. Over the decades, conservatives have increasingly questioned the social safety net, ignoring the effects of removing it. When Medicare began in 1965, my father, a doctor, saw his patient load double — all seniors suddenly could afford medical care.
One way to understand history — and maybe the future — is observing societies reacting to change by moving left or right over generations. Republican reaction to the New Deal made it the most conservative party in any western democracy. This is not sustainable. Abe Lincoln wouldn’t recognize his party. I doubt Americans want to dismantle most of the federal government, but that’s where today’s conservatives are heading.
Seniors remember a nation with a unified sense of who we are. Those times were not shared by certain populations — Blacks were shunted aside and woman were supposed to stay home baking cookies. Minorities and women wanted to share in New Deal successes. But, many white men joined the rightward shift. Long ago, when I didn’t get a dream job because I was the white guy, I too had mixed feelings. Righting wrongs causes pain. Some blended influences — my wife bakes great cookies, but was a professional scientist.
Things feel wrong. American politics have always been rough, but now is exceptional. Is the presidency, Supreme Court or the Senate legitimate? Seniors were taught we were the “world’s greatest democracy.” None of those institutions are fully democratic. There was an upward path from the lower class, but not so much now. Most advanced countries have greater economic mobility than we do. Civil Rights-era hopes are unrealized. The struggle to change from a monolithic, white male-dominated society to a multicultural, multiracial open society is hard, yet difficult to stop. We are challenged to adjust in ways everyone, seniors included, feels comfortable.
Last week, on Meet the Press, moderator Chuck Todd finally noticed seniors polling strongly leftward. He awkwardly suggested we are insulted by rudeness. We are not oversensitive blue-haired old ladies sticking our noses up in the air when someone ends a sentence with a preposition. Seniors today live far longer and are far more mobile and energetic. Rudeness is only one concern. Two “debates” with one side talking over the other and ignoring time limits, turns off all age groups, not just seniors. Another abnormality. Chaos threatens our sense of safety.
Seniors have futures and worry about it. Republicans want to reduce Social Security payments. Some want to privatize or end it. They want higher deductibles and co-payments for Medicare. They want to limit or abolish the safety net. Five ultraconservative Supreme Court justices could do it. Reversing several constitutional law decisions could dismantle the government, ending senior benefits.
Without federal housing agencies, buying a house would be impossible for many, if not most Americans. Seniors want their children and grandchildren having a chance. Seniors see it is harder to advance than when we were young. Conservative columnist David Brooks wrote the 21st century has been a time of “moral degradation.” He asked if America still has a “moral core” to make this a “decent place to live.”
COVID-19 is entrenched in our community. More waves are probable. Being locked up got old fast. The days get darker and colder. Smoke remains. Late fall and winter bum out people. We’ll have to be careful well into 2021 — no one knows how long a vaccine’s immunity lasts until we wait and wait some more. We are challenged more than any time since World War II.
Ignored seniors we may be, but seniors vote more than other age groups. There are around 55 million seniors. In 1950 we were 8% of the population; now, more than double that. We have clout. Use it.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com