By GENE GOFFIN
Social Security and Medicare are insurance programs. All our working life we pay “payroll taxes” — they are like premiums for private life insurance or annuities. Instead of a private insurer, the government is the insurer. Private insurance companies could not and would not insure everyone. Those taxes are supplemented by current workers’ payroll taxes, just like private insurance premiums supplement payments. Some claim it is a scam. It is the only way it could work and it has for 86 years.
When employment drops, taxes receipts drop. Employment drops when there are fewer customers and workers. COVID-19 killed 715,000 American customers and many workers. Simultaneously, senior population increases with longer life spans and many baby boomers.
Compounding the problem is that developed countries have declining birth rates. That’s a time bomb. The world fertility rate is 2.4 children per couple, the replacement rate is 2.1 and the United States is at 1.705. Americans are not having enough children to replace ourselves. Nevertheless, our population is not dropping. What makes things work is immigration. Other developed nations never accepted as many immigrants as us; they are in worse trouble.
Even with robust immigration, we can’t keep up. Either payroll taxes must be increased or benefits cut. How many seniors will welcome Social Security or Medicare cuts? I imagine a senior march on Washington with a wheelchair contingent leading, followed by seniors waving canes instead of pitchforks. Torches are optional. The longer we wait to increase payroll taxes (and Congress probably will — seniors vote in large numbers), the higher the increase must be.
Not only do we need more tax-paying employees, we need help from immigrants in other ways. Many health-care workers are immigrants. A quarter of doctors in America are foreign born — hard to get an appointment now? Imagine if we end immigration. As we age, we need help taking care of our houses, possessions and ourselves. Many of these jobs are traditionally done by immigrants.
America has a mixed history regarding immigration. Despite everyone or their ancestors being an immigrant, some want to close the gate behind them. When waves of Irish immigrants in the 1800s arrived, they were slandered as lazy, drunkards, criminals, and followers of the Antichrist — what some Americans called the Pope. Claims the Pope would excavate a 4,481 mile tunnel from Rome to Washington were not new when in 1928, Sen. Thomas Heflin of Alabama, took this discredited, absurd story and contended presidential candidate Al Smith, a Catholic, would help build that tunnel to get daily orders from the Pope.
Catholics have hardly been the only ones slandered. Some claim immigrants will destroy our culture. Only white, northern Europeans are believed worthy. If that were true, all those Catholics, Asians, Latin Americans and Africans have certainly done a poor job of culture destruction. Our culture hasn’t changed fundamentally over centuries, but has evolved naturally. And what would we do without pizza, Chinese takeout, Pad Thai, French fries and spaghetti? Immigrants eagerly adopted American cultural norms, sometimes with more fervor than native born citizens.
As for whiteness, no one is white. My ancestors were from northern Europe, but when comparing my arm to a piece of white paper, it looks light tan. Human skin ranges from light tan to dark brown with a little red and yellow thrown in. As our common ancestors spread over the planet, skin and hair color genes mutated, but we remain human.
Without immigration, everyone’s life changes. A shrinking population results in lower demand for American products, even more unfilled jobs, excess housing stock, lower prices for residential properties, higher payments for health insurance, and lower Social Security benefits. Walls, moats, fences, rivers or oceans in all history never stopped mass movements of determined people. Immigrants add to national wealth, bringing determined, creative people who enrich, not change the dominant culture.
Meanwhile a politicized school board election is here. Seniors may not use schools much, but we need well educated graduates. The Sentinel’s endorsements make sense — Nick Allan, Trish Mahre, David Combs and voting for the bond issue. COVID-19 cases and deaths are dropping nationwide, but not here. Seniors must remain extra careful because many locals are not. Hospital beds are at 94.5% of capacity, cases up 50% in a month, and more deaths than since last winter. Five senior living facilities have outbreaks, an amazing failure at this point.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, occasional journalist. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.