By GENE GOFFIN
If oil and gas left the area, there would be some economic distress, but if seniors left, the local economy would crumble.
When I attended a Colorado Mesa University economic forum in February about the local economy, there was information about everything but seniors. The featured guest, CMU Associate Professor Nathan Perry reviewed population growth, real estate and diversification.That is the usual way to look at it, but seniors are a major part of the economy through sheer numbers and how we bring money into the community through transfer payments. Later, Perry told me the data was hard to find. My own research confirmed that.
The easy way to understand transfer payments is by example — Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and investment income among others. The economists’ definition is payments not from “current services.” Mostly it comes from the federal government. Some seniors earned money here over decades. Now it is being returned, but many seniors have moved here because of cheaper housing, milder winters, recreational opportunities and are bringing completely new money here.
Total Mesa County personal income for 2018 was, roughly, $4.4 billion. Social Security and Medicare together were $805 million, or 18.4% of local personal income. Some Social Security and Medicare payments go to others besides seniors, but I haven’t added in the substantial payments going to seniors from Medicaid, veterans’ benefits, disability, and food stamps. This doesn’t even begin to look at investment income.
I think all sources push the percentage of local seniors’ income well over 20%. The Census Bureau says seniors are 19.1% of the county population. Perry says seniors’ average income is lower than overall average income, but that may be incorrect locally. He also said senior income is more stable, so it smooths out the ups and downs of the business cycle. Economic data about seniors must be inferred from other data and I encouraged Perry to find out more, but I am sure he has plenty to do with a full-time job teaching.
For the moment, let’s say seniors are a fifth of Mesa County income, maybe more. We need medical services, so we support the biggest medical community between Denver and Salt Lake City. We pay school taxes, but don’t use schools. We need more help and thus employ people who fix things. It seems like attracting seniors is a good way to grow the local economy. Is anyone doing that?
I asked Robin Brown, the very energetic executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, whether anyone was recruiting seniors. Her answer: “I get asked this question a lot and I always find it perplexing because, in my opinion, we are a retirement community! Our fastest growing segment is the over 65 crowd.” She went on to say recruiting seniors is not the focus of the GJEP, but when Visit Grand Junction advertises promoting quality of life, that attracts seniors looking for a place to retire. All good points. But, recruiting more of us is a byproduct of attracting tourism.
Businesses are recruited by offering tax breaks. Not so for seniors. Seniors get a property tax break if they live in their home for 10 years and there is a budget surplus to fund it. But many seniors sell their houses to downsize or move. Last year a bill to replace the senior property tax exemption with an income tax credit applying to all seniors every year was introduced into the Legislature, but was sent to the “kill” committee. I emailed two of last years’ sponsors, but neither answered. The result is business gets tax breaks, while seniors are penalized for moving here.
Without us, the local economy tanks. More seniors would help stabilize the local economy’s ups and downs and bring in new money, but no one is recruiting us or knows exactly what our economic impact is. Since I started writing about seniors, I have found repeatedly how invisible we are.
■ ■ ■
Seniors are targeted by COVID-19, especially those of us with underlying conditions. Panic is the enemy of being smart. We’re avoiding gatherings of people, touching our faces (extremely hard to do) and are washing hands a lot. It is a different life. We are buying time waiting for effective treatment and a vaccine.
Gene is a retired lawyer, former history professor, and occasional journalist who remembers what pneumonia is like — slow drowning. Be careful. Contact me at geezerdesk@gmail.com.