By MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
The Daily Sentinel’s coverage of Mesa County’s process for hiring a new county attorney is textbook example of why people don’t fully trust the media. It’s also an example of what not to do if you want to encourage civility.
We’ll start with the critical piece of the story that was left out in the article that outlined the hiring process we went through. The Sentinel acknowledged it was a transparent process; we had public meetings and they didn’t attend. What wasn’t transparent was the article.
The article that ran Sunday, April 11, correctly reported that the first step we took was to invite community members to give us feedback and insight on the requisite qualifications and experiences we should consider for the county attorney. We invited people who interacted frequently with the county attorney’s office, mostly attorneys and also our sheriff. It was a mix of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliateds.
Where the story turns a little shady is the naming of only three people who were in attendance at the meeting. The three hand-picked people listed by the Sentinel were all Republicans, and they made a point to state they were all Republicans — thus, leading readers to believe we only invited Republicans. However, the list of participants included four others, including the publisher of The Sentinel himself, Jay Seaton.
When we confronted The Sentinel about this, we were told the reason they only listed those particular individuals was because they are high profile and people would know them. Call us crazy but we would consider the publisher of The Daily Sentinel to be well-known. But listing him wouldn’t fit the narrative that we are guilty of cronyism and only seeking input from Republicans.
It was left up to the reporter to “address” this. His solution? Update the online version of the article. So apparently, readers should check back on old articles online to see if incorrect information has been corrected. Good to know.
What is even more appalling is the article violates the Daily Sentinel’s own “core values.” One of those core values states, “journalists’ role is therefore not to determine what they believe at that time to be the truth and reveal only that to their readers, but rather to report as completely and impartially as possible all verifiable facts …”
Beyond the reporting, we are perplexed as to why the coverage had to resort to immature name-calling in their editorial.
We can disagree about whether a candidate is qualified, but to state as fact that we are not concerned about selecting a county attorney who would provide prudent legal advice is beyond presumptuous; it’s divisive and unwarranted and violates The Sentinel’s own core values.
We have moved in a responsible manner to assume the process being followed is compliant with the process required, and focus on the goal of having made a solid decision for the next county attorney position.
So enough with the name-calling and half-truths. If you want people to be civil to each other, start telling the whole truth, stop the name-calling, and lead by example.
Janet Rowland, Scott McInnis and Cody Davis are elected members of Mesa County’s three-person board of commissioners.