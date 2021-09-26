Suicide remains a significant concern in Mesa County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 5% of the U.S. population harbored thoughts of suicide in 2019. When applied locally, this translates to about 7,700 individuals in Mesa County who had thoughts of suicide last year — enough to fill the Avalon seven times. While startling, a great deal of work is being done to reduce the rate of suicide locally.
Currently in Mesa County the CDC and the Colorado Office of Suicide Prevention have invested significant funding for a pilot project called the Colorado National Collaborative for Suicide Prevention. As one of five sites in the state of Colorado, we are engaged in the goal of reducing suicide by 20% by 2024. This effort includes a public health approach and applies factors such as social connectedness and economic stability to the efforts. Only a limited amount of our health happens in a doctor’s office. This applies to our mental health.
With this comprehensive framework, and engaged partners, we seek to prove our community is up to the challenge while creating and engaging in innovative solutions through looking at this problem differently. Each month we gather to discuss progress, areas of concern and possible solutions. Partners engaged in this effort include St. Mary’s Medical Center, Mesa County Public Health, Hilltop Family Resource Center, HopeWest, Mesa County Libraries, Colorado National Monument, NAMI Western Slope, MindSprings, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Community Hospital, MarillacHealth, Mesa County Valley School District 51, Postvention Alliance and more.
Suicide is a community issue; it is not an issue isolated to an institution, group or area. It is also an event that is very individual. While it is often coupled with a mental health concern, that is not always the case. Each year we lose fathers, brothers, sisters, friends and coworkers. A handful of people can’t prevent this. For a comparison, imagine if only a handful of people were trained in CPR in the community.
Prevention efforts can be challenging. We’re essentially looking for something not to happen and look to why. It isn’t always measurable, or directly connected and takes both discernment and discretion to tease out. We are thankful Mesa County Public Health is assisting with data efforts and helping us explore, inform and direct work being done. From data, we learn the scope of a problem and through personal experience, we build programing. The two are needed to build a successful effort in any challenge. During this past year many people have asked us or assumed suicides are up. There was not an increase or decrease in deaths due to suicide in 2020 in Mesa County. Given the stress from the pandemic, we are seeking to be vigilant and adapt.
While a grim topic, we implore you to think about suicide prevention differently. It’s easy to get hung up on suicide prevention being a heavy task. It can be. Prevention efforts look like checking in with loved ones and truly listening, taking a class such as Mental Health First Aid or Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), to volunteering in mental health efforts. On a personal level, activities we engage in daily serve as prevention. Self-care may seem like an overused term; however, it is critical in terms of personal prevention while leveraging the ability to help others.
September may be Suicide Prevention Month, but engagement in prevention efforts occurs year-round and as a community we need to maintain our effort. We look forward to sharing progress, innovation and solutions.
If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call 800-273-TALK (800-273- 8255). The National Suicide Hotline is staffed around the clock with certified members of the American Association of Suicidology. Or text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime. A live, trained Crisis Counselor receives the text and responds, all from a secure online platform.
Jennifer Daniels, BS, MSWc, Kari Sewell, BSW and Abby Landmeier, BSW, MPA, are team members of Colorado National Collaborative. All have all been impacted by suicide in various ways and are dedicated to aiding in prevention efforts.