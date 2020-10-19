By JOANNA LAMBERT and GARY SKIBA
In “Aren’t they all the same?” Greg Walcher waxes on the taxonomy of various animals, arguing that the wolves that may be reintroduced to Colorado will be the wrong ones, at least as far as a name goes.
Mr. Walcher dazzles the reader with a long list of outdated naming systems when he should have referenced the most recent U.S. Federal Registry of endangered species or Colorado list of endangered species.
Had he done so, he would have seen that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service states that knowledge of wolf biology and taxonomy has vastly changed in recent years and that subspecies designation of gray wolves makes no sense biologically because populations are not distinct enough — they are simply referred to by the federal government as “the gray wolf entity.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife follows suit in the state list of endangered species, in which Canis lupus is listed simply as “gray wolves.” Mr. Walcher references other species to make his points, suggesting that the population biology of, for example, Preble’s meadow jumping mouse is comparable to that of gray wolves.
Again, had he looked to current federal and state sources, he would have noted that the population biology of this mouse does in fact warrant distinct subspecies. In short, gray wolves are not jumping mice nor vice versa. Mr. Walcher concludes by suggesting that the Colorado wildlife agency does not support reintroduction. Here again he lumps entities that are not one and the same. While the Wildlife Commission has historically not supported reintroduction, the commission is a governor-appointed board comprising sportspersons, recreationalists, and agricultural producers — a distinct entity from the wildlife agency staffed by biologists that has made no statements regarding reintroduction.
We write to set the record straight, as confusing rhetoric and misrepresentation of current knowledge does little to inform the public.
Joanna Lambert is a professor at the University of Colorado-Boulder. She studies animal ecology around the world, including canid biology in Colorado and Yellowstone National Park.
Gary Skiba is a wildlife biologist who was the staff lead for the 2005 Colorado Division of Wildlife’s Wolf Management plan and is now the Wildlife Program Manager for the San Juan Citizens Alliance.