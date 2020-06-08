By BRUCE NOBLE
I spent just shy of 20 years of my National Park Service career supervising federally commissioned law enforcement rangers. My respect for people in that line of work grew with each passing year. When somebody has a job that requires them to get out of bed in the morning and put on a badge and a gun, they are assuming enormous risk and also enormous responsibility.
One law enforcement ranger whom I always admired had a document titled “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics” posted next to his desk. The first sentence read as follows: “As a Law Enforcement Officer, my fundamental duty is to serve humankind; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to respect the Constitutional rights of all to liberty, equality and justice.” With very few exceptions, that’s exactly what I saw National Park Service law enforcement rangers do every day.
Somebody may be thinking, “Well sure, it’s easy to practice good law enforcement ethics when you’re off in the wilderness petting bunny rabbits and hugging trees.” Think again. According to an August 21, 2000 article in the Washington Post, National Park Service law enforcement rangers are more likely to be assaulted in the line of duty than any other federal law enforcement officers. In fact, National Park Service law enforcement rangers were almost twice as likely to be assaulted as their closest federal competitors, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Sure, my data is 20 years old, but I doubt it’s changed much over the intervening years.
Given all that, how can we explain the convergence of issues that took place across the street from the White House on Monday, June 1? You no doubt know by now that Lafayette Park has been repeatedly occupied this past week by people demonstrating against four Minneapolis police officers charged in the gruesome death of Mr. George Floyd. It is also widely known that US Park Police were part of a law enforcement contingent that drove a crowd of peaceful demonstrators out of Lafayette Park on the afternoon of June 1 so that the president could stand in front of the adjacent St. John’s Episcopal Church to have a publicity photo taken of him holding a Bible. Honestly, I’m hard pressed to explain such a horrific turn of events, but let’s start with a few points about Lafayette Park and the U.S. Park Police.
Based on its proximity to the White House, Lafayette Park has long been a place where the public gathers to exercise their First Amendment rights to protest against some government action or program. The protest may reflect some form of dissatisfaction shared only by an individual protester or there may be larger and more organized protests that take place in the park. Anyone walking past the north side of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue over the past several decades would almost certainly notice an individual or group engaging in a protest of some sort in Lafayette Park.
Lafayette Park is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Park Police. Although not a household name here in Colorado, the U.S. Park Police have a long and venerable history. Under a different name in the beginning, the U.S. Park Police were originally created by President George Washington in 1791 to protect federal property in Washington, DC. As time passed, the U.S. Park Police branched out to focus on the protection of the many national park areas in Washington, DC, New York City, and San Francisco. The organization has approximately 500 employees.
Law enforcement rangers, in my experience, are extremely respectful of the chain of command. They are told what to do and they do it. I am certainly willing to believe that most of the U.S. Park Police officers in Lafayette Park on June 1 did not know exactly why they were clearing the park. That’s what they were told to do and they did it.
The person I hold most responsible for this terrible treatment of peaceful protestors is Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. He willfully allowed a law enforcement program under his authority to be used to create a politically-based photo op. For him to play into the politicization of the law enforcement authority entrusted to him reflects poorly on the National Park Service. That angers me.
What makes me far angrier is the woeful treatment of innocent protestors exercising their First Amendment rights in the public sphere. Clearly, there was no consideration of the code of ethics calling for law enforcement officers to protect the innocent, to safeguard the peaceful against violence or disorder, and to respect the Constitutional rights of all. Secretary Bernhardt should be held immediately accountable for reinforcing the importance of these ethical values among all the law enforcement officers in the Department of the Interior. And he could start by reading the “Law Enforcement Code of Ethics,” something that it seems pretty obvious he has never done.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.