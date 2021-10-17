By Dr. DIANA SIRKO
I wanted to share some great information that the community may not know regarding our students’ successes. As we finish up our first quarter, we are proud of the accomplishments of so many of our students and teachers, and we’re excited to share them with you.
I am going to run out of space before I can share them all, but want you to know that recently many questions have focused on achievements at the the high school level, so I am focusing my attention on them for this column. I don’t have space for all of them, but we have had great successes at each of our grade levels that I plan to share with you in the future.
Although the data and information we are sharing is impressive, we know that until 100% of our students are reaching their full potential, our work is not complete. But we have so many students who are graduating with great accomplishments and a strong pathway to the future. It’s exciting to share those accomplishments with our community members.
Through a strong partnership with Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College, in their Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, and at our own Career Center, our students have gained a large number of industry credentials that allow them to gain expertise and a pathway to the future world of work while in high school in the following areas:
Sports medicine, vet tech, nursing, fire science, engineering, megatronics, construction management, land surveying, medical assistants, information technology, computer science, machining, welding, agriculture, office assistants, hospitality, business, auto mechanics and line workers.
It is not unusual for many of our students to leave high school with industry certificates in a variety of areas and a job in one of those areas, and we even had a high school senior get a pilot’s license through WCCC last year.
In addition we have the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Palisade High School, and students engaged in Advanced Placement (AP) programs across the all our high schools.Our students at Grand Junction High School have won the State Knowledge Bowl 22 times and their Orange and Black newspaper has been nationally recognized. Their students also have scored in the top 10% on the National Business program exam. Keep in mind that all of our high schools have areas of distinction, but I wanted to make sure people know about the successes across our entire school district and that those successes continue! Many of those have been possible through the partnerships mentioned above plus the PTECH and Concurrent Enrollment programs in place at all of our high schools.
In terms of academics, we recently received our Colorado State Test scores for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) yearly exam which measures academic growth. Our students’ academic growth exceeded the state test results at all levels but one grade, some above 20 percentile points in English Language Arts, and Mathematics. Across the school district, our high school students have routinely been offered more than $9 million in scholarship funds and our high schools routinely have students who win some of the most coveted scholarships such as the Boettcher Scholarship and the Daniels Scholarship. Our graduation rates, as a school system, are above the state average most years. Many students enter the military, with some attending the military academies.
We frequently have teachers honored in the Colorado Teacher of the Year programs in addition to individual subject area awards that are given out. Again, all systems need to continue to grow and demonstrate their success, but we have much to be proud of and know that we grow from our strengths and successes especially during these past two challenging years!
Again, this is but a small snapshot of what is happening across our over 40 schools with over 3,000 employees! We thank our students, parents, staff, and community partners for all the support they give us to make these successes possible!
Dr. Diana Sirko is the superintendent of schools for Mesa County Valley School District 51.