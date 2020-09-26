By JIM SPEHAR
“Elections have consequences, and at the end of the day, I won.”
— Barack Obama
Puzzle me this.
Say roles were reversed, Democrats controlled the U.S. Senate and the Oval Office and there was a vacancy on the Supreme Court less than 50 days before a national election. Suppose, in that balloting, Republicans were favored to assume control of the White House and perhaps the Senate. Would you really expect Democrats to voluntarily hold off nominating and confirming a replacement Supreme Court justice in order to allow the next chief executive and Senate to fill that seat?
I didn’t think so.
Listen, I’m as fearful as most on the center and left of the political spectrum of the potential of a Supreme Court with three of Donald Trump’s appointees wreaking decades-long havoc on women’s rights, voting rights, health care, gun safety and other critical issues. I’m as upset as all but the most myopic Trumpsters at the blatant hypocrisy from the likes of Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Cory Gardner for whom principles are clearly situational, who don’t seem to give a rat’s behind when their supposedly earnest previous pronouncements so easily become lies.
Four years ago, GOP senators refused to give Obama-nominated Merrick Garland even a hearing, much less an up or down vote. Now those same Republicans can’t move fast enough, rushing to give “advice and consent” in a matter of days or a few weeks after withholding it for nearly a year in 2016 while outraged Democrats demanded Senate action prior to the presidential election.
Those shoes are now on opposite feet. We see that partisanship cuts different ways depending on whose future Supreme Court appointee hangs in the balance.
Despite the sturm und drang (storm and stress), we know how this ends. Perhaps before Nov. 3 or certainly very shortly afterward the Senate will confirm Donald Trump’s nominee. Current voter trends anticipate that’ll be one of the final wins for a lame duck president, possibly the last important action of a GOP-controlled Senate, before the political worms turn in both the executive and the upper legislative branch of our federal government.
It’s likely to be a classic Pyrrhic victory, an initial win that inflicts future damage to a president and GOP Senate majority trapped by rhetoric and expectations.
The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg supercharged Democratic fundraising in the days immediately following her passing. The manner of her replacement will similarly motivate voter turnout by Democrats, fed-up traditional Republicans led by Colin Powell, Cindy McCain and others as well as independents already breaking decisively against Trump. It’ll appease a committed base, but shouldn’t expand the Republican universe enough to make any difference.
In other words, a final nail in the GOP coffin. Don’t think so? Donald Trump apparently sees the handwriting on the wall, preemptively alleging voter fraud and refusing to commit to a peaceful transition should he lose.
There’s danger also for Democrats should that election analysis prove correct. It’ll be very tempting to take a victory lap replete with overreach and retaliation, doing such things as packing the Supreme Court or reinstating rules that allowed filibustering of appointments, a practice they have themselves to blame for outlawing.
It’s one thing, given the certainty your other legislative priorities won’t even get a Senate hearing after passing the House, to spend weeks on impeachment when you know that’ll fail. Quite another, should Democrats gain control of the White House and both branches of Congress, to waste time avenging past wrongs when you could be looking forward.
That might include revisiting and expanding the Affordable Care Act in a manner that precludes being overturned by a conservative Supreme Court. Perhaps rehabilitating our damaged relations with allies overseas, reopening foreign agricultural markets, regaining control of a record deficit budget, rejoining the rest of the world in battling climate change, restoring the assault weapons ban and strengthening background checks. Maybe even dealing realistically and effectively with a pandemic that’s killed more than 200,000 Americans.
If you’re upset about the Supreme Court, if you want something different done about any of those other issues, stop whining and focus. Ballots will be mailed in less than two weeks. Make sure you’re registered, then vote. Acknowledge the reality we’re experiencing as expressed on one of Colorado’s political blogs this past week:
“The minority gets their say. The majority gets their way.”
— Colorado Pols
Jim Spehar expects a few comments to speharjim@gmail.com.