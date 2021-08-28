By HANNAH HOLM
The Bureau of Reclamation declared the first-ever shortage for the lower Colorado River Basin on Aug. 18. This means, among other things, that Arizona will take an 18% cut in their usual Colorado River deliveries, which will mostly be felt by farmers.
The shortage declaration was triggered by the Bureau’s latest projections for how low the water will be in Lake Mead in January, but the reservoir is already at a lower level than it has been since it filled in the 1930s. Upstream, above the Grand Canyon, Lake Powell also has less water in it than it has since it filled, which was in the 1960s. Combined storage in the two reservoirs is just 16.78 million acre-feet, or 32% of live capacity — also the lowest it’s been since Powell filled.
The shortage declaration was widely anticipated, but it’s still significant. The consequences of a long-term imbalance between supply and demand, exacerbated by drying conditions, just got real.
But I’m writing this from far upstream, in Grand Junction, Colorado, so why do I care what’s going on with reservoirs we can’t use water from anyway? Aside from the reservoirs’ roles in keeping us out of trouble with our legal obligations to downstream states, and the reservoirs’ production of hydropower, which in turn funds water infrastructure and environmental projects, I care because declining flows into the reservoirs reflects water conditions in the entire watershed upstream. That’s where we live, work and play.
Lower flows into Powell reflect the fact that we’ve been getting less snow in the mountains, and a smaller portion of what we get is making its way into streams. Last summer’s heat and lack of monsoon rains left soils and vegetation parched, not only creating prime conditions for wildfires, but sucking moisture into the air that otherwise might have made its way into streams and, some of it, eventually into Lake Powell. What snow fell in our mountains last winter was largely absorbed by those dry soils when it melted this spring, leaving little left over for streams and rivers.
Less water in streams not only means less water for Powell, but also less water for all the farmers, ranchers and household water suppliers in western Colorado that rely on those streams. It means there’s not enough water to tube down the channel in the Las Colonias River Park, and anglers from the Yampa to the Roaring Fork are being asked to take it easy on stressed fish.
And it’s not only a problem with streams. Dry soils and hot temperatures create tough conditions on the land: dead grasses, and even tired-looking sage and rabbit brush. That’s hard on cattle and wildlife alike.
Our forests are also in trouble. A recent study from CU Boulder, which the Sentinel recently reported on, found that our increasingly hot, dry summers are leading to more trees dying in subalpine forests, as well as less growth of new trees. This shouldn’t be surprise to anyone who’s taken a hike on Grand Mesa lately.
The last few weeks, with cooler temperatures and the almost-forgotten sound of rain on the roof, have given the landscape a nice break and eased conditions for irrigators. But the lingering smoke in the air from wildfires farther West is a reminder that all is not well. The long-term trend is not good, and it is past time to take climate change seriously. That means both reducing carbon emissions and developing strategies for resilience to help our communities and landscapes weather the warming that’s already here.
Hannah Holm directs the Hutchins Water Center at Colorado Mesa University, which promotes research, education and dialogue to address water issues facing the Upper Colorado River Basin.