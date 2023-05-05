In 2021 President Biden nominated Martha Williams to run the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Several powerful environmental industry groups objected and several lobbied intensely against Senate confirmation. This is a position once considered mostly nonpartisan, and historically held by scientists, not political activists. So, a political battle over that nomination has only happened twice in the past, first with President Trump’s nominee and then with Biden’s. Is this the way it will be from now on?

Since the Pendleton Act of 1883 created the civil service, there has been an understanding of federal agencies as nonpolitical, staffed by experts hired and promoted based on merit and not connections. Even many political appointees are required to be subject experts. Maybe not the White House chief of staff, but some agencies by their nature require knowledge of the subject matter. Indeed, the 1940 law creating the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while providing a director appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, requires that the appointee be a scientist. Title 16, U.S. Code, Section 742b: “No individual may be appointed as the Director unless he is, by reason of scientific education and experience, knowledgeable in the principles of fisheries and wildlife management.”