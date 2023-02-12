Since its inception in 1883, then sparsely populated Mesa County has had three county commissioners. No matter your feelings about renewed talk of adding a couple of decision makers to the board that now governs a county covering more than 3,300 square miles now home to nearly 160,000 residents, we can all agree that much has changed in the intervening 140 years.
Attempts to allow more county commissioners being made in the 2023 session of the Colorado General Assembly were outlined in a recent article by Daily Sentinel legislative reporter Charles Ashby. They’ve prompted letters to the editor as well as questions to yours truly about expanding the board.
My short answer, having been involved in two most recent efforts at expansion, is “yes.” My caveat is “not likely” given those experiences.
I say often that both the blessing and the curse of being a Mesa County Commissioner is that if you look right or left and someone nods, you’re doing it. Expanding the commission to the minimum size of every other elected governing body in Mesa County means “doing it,” whatever the topic, takes a little more work, involves additional input and ideally more varied perspectives.
I’ve experienced both as a Mesa County Commissioner, one of three, and as a Grand Junction City Council member, one of seven. Professionally, I’ve worked with boards of three and five County Commissioners and larger City Councils. In my private and public lives I’ve been a sole decision-maker as well as a director on boards of up to a couple of dozen members.
I’ve also said, given a do-over, I’d be a different sort of county commissioner, making mostly the same decisions but doing that very differently. Pressured by troubled post-Black Sunday finances, the three-member boards I was part of often made the right decisions the wrong way, acting too quickly without seeking broader community input or, if things had been different, benefiting from perspectives of a couple of other commissioners.
Later I learned the value of that during eight years on the Grand Junction City Council. Yes, meetings might go a little longer, there were more opportunities to be frustrated and “doing it” took more work. But, to cite just one example, a minority stance on financing the Riverside Parkway with existing revenues rather than proposing a TABOR question morphed into majority decision in a matter of two days with continued input and discussion. That was still a split council vote, but I’m convinced that without broader input, including from outside sources, we’d still be experiencing downtown traffic jams with no viable alternative.
Here’s some history of the last two attempts at five commissioners, in the late 1990s and in 2007. Previously, there’d been others.
In the first, I joined with John Leane, another of those “too hasty” former commissioners, and others in a complicated proposal to institute “Home Rule” for Mesa County. That would have allowed not only additional commissioners but, among other changes, also converting some elected offices appointed rather than elected positions. That would have required a positive vote on Home Rule, selection of a Home Rule Commission to prepare a charter outlining changes that would, in still another election, have to be approved by voters. Similarly-sized Weld County is a Home Rule county.
Sixteen years ago, the late Tillie Bishop and I advanced a simpler proposal to just add two commissioners. Under that plan, two commissioners would have been elected at large by all county voters. Three would have been elected from districts by only voters in those districts. That proposal was defeated despite endorsements from elected officials and community leaders in all Mesa County communities, Chambers of Commerce in Grand Junction, Fruita and Palisade, The Daily Sentinel, The League of Women Voters, as well as many others. It was opposed by then-current commissioners. Several Colorado counties have similar arrangements.
The primary opposing argument was financial with salaries, office space, etc. for two additional commissioners estimated at $200,000, at the time less than one-tenth of 1% of the county’s budget. With state-mandated commissioner salary increases since then, the cost today might be $250,000, still about one-tenth of one percent of the current budget.
Benefits under the 2017 proposal would have been broader input (different input might be a separate matter given we’d be fishing from the same gene pool for candidates), increased geographic accountability and the ability of every county voter to decide the fate of the majority of the board.
Worthwhile changes, I submit, but an uphill battle.