By SHEILA REINER
It won’t come as any surprise at all to the vast majority of people reading what I’m about to write that our elections here in Mesa County are fair, accurate and safe. Most of you understand this and have treated the ongoing conspiracy talk engulfing our community as the circus sideshow it is.
Still, voter turnout was low across the state and here in Mesa County it may have been lower than it would have otherwise been, even when considering an off-year election. That has to make all of us wonder if the endless false accusations and crazy narratives about mass fraud have turned some away from the polls.
Those of us conducting the elections would argue it’s time that the silent majority stood up for our elections and pushed back against a small group of loud residents and non-residents, some of whom recent reports confirm, are being paid to espouse fact-free theories of election fraud. https://coloradonewsline.com/2021/12/02/colorado-takes-place-center-election-denialism/
Audits verify machine count
For their part, the Mesa County Commissioners are investigating the reliability of our voting system properly. In fact, they are auditing the system four ways, including a hand recount to verify its accuracy. Recently, the risk limiting audit was complete and showed the system is counting correctly. The hand count is also complete now, and the results confirm the machine count. Two more verifications will come in January.
This is not the story that members from the Elections Integrity Project, now funded by a national shadow group according to recent news stories, want to tell you. They want you to believe that elections have no accountability and are rife with fraud. They want you to believe this after providing only scant evidence.
What minimal evidence they have provided turns out to be inaccurate with the slightest inspection. Now they want county election officials to audit envelopes from the election. Officials can do that for several years, because we are required by federal and state law to retain these records, but to what end? What sum of taxpayer dollars spent to verify, reverify and verify again the results of the election would this group like us to spend? Is there literally any fact we could show them, as we have time and again, that would convince them our elections are accurate, safe and fair? My guess is no, particularly when espousing election fraud has become their entire identity and for some now, according to news stories, a way to make a living.
Citizens involved in audits
There is one place where I agree with community members aligned with election conspiracy purveyors. They argue that the government shouldn’t audit itself. That is right. That’s why sworn citizen election judges do that auditing, including signature verification on ballot envelopes and examining election data to verify its veracity. The same makeup of citizen election judges are performing the audits the commissioners have ordered for this election. Still, if these individuals won’t trust “the government,” which, by the way, is simply other people who live in this community and have for years, like me, why would they trust other community members? Particularly when those community members know what you know, that our elections are safe and accurate and the results are legitimate.
The Elections Integrity Project has stated that there are phantom voters, and they have proof by door knocking that some people who voted didn’t have their vote counted. In reality, we have been visited by some of the people contacted and learned that the group’s data is incorrect. The official records show the voters in question do have voting credit when the group told them the vote didn’t count. When the group was asked to join us in reviewing the data, we were unable to secure a meeting with them and we are yet to see their “proof.”
No proof has been provided
It’s also been said that 5,000 votes were infused into the Mesa County vote count for the 2020 general election. No proof or data has ever been provided for us to investigate. Conspiracy theorists have said that over 29,000 election files have been deleted. Yet, I can take members of the public to the warehouse where all the paper ballots are stored, and ask them to pick a random batch of ballots from our paper records and can then pull up the electronic backup along with the electronic logs that would allow us to audit the entire election. State and federal law requires it, and every county clerk follows this law. But would this satisfy these individuals? Of course not. It wouldn’t even satisfy our disgraced county clerk who conducted the 2020 general election herself and won election in 2018 using the same systems and processes.
If I sound frustrated, I am. I, along with a dedicated team of community servants at the county clerk’s office, have spent months dealing with these ridiculous accusations and insinuations. We have tried to look at issues. We have asked for proof. And what we’ve been met with are individuals bent on rejecting any fact we provide in exchange for fanning the flames that threaten our democracy to their own ends. It’s time now for you to step up and help. The silent majority shouldn’t stay silent anymore.
Sheila Reiner is the current Mesa County Treasurer and former Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. During the November 2021 election, she co-led a team charged by county commissioners with conducting and verifying the county elections.