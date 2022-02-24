By JIM CAGNEY
Congresswoman Boebert placed a full-page add in the Jan. 2 Daily Sentinel, asking us to believe she “is working to fix our forests.” At issue is her astonishing preference for polarizing her constituents rather than building consensus around fact-based solutions. According to the congresswoman’s website, logging will solve our wildfire and forest health problems while simultaneously enriching local communities and giving us cleaner air. Not a chance.
Congresswoman Boebert is right about the forest health issue. But demonizing “extremists” who have “spent decades shutting down our forests” is simplistic rhetoric. Logging our way to forest heath is economically infeasible. I asked the congresswoman how many miles of road will it take to implement her plan, and who will pay for these roads. As expected, I received no response.
Logging can contribute to forest health, and should be a component of any comprehensive forest management plan. I’ve sold timber sales for the BLM myself. I grew up in Wisconsin on property that abuts state land. Wisconsin logged that tract last summer for the second time in my life, and I offered no objection. The red pine there grows two feet a year on flat land with good access to roads. There is a sawmill 20 miles to the south and a paper mill 45 miles to the west. The State of Wisconsin keeps those stands young and healthy so they grow fast. Those stands are very “merchantable,” and no extremist is going to shut down that forest. Money talks, and the extremists get pushed aside when the timber is valuable, and the program is well-considered. They’re not that powerful.
If a timber sale tract is merchantable, the value of the timber at the mill must provide a profit after the cost of labor, equipment and transportation. In much of Colorado, those three costs alone are more than the market will bear. Add road construction in steep terrain, and the project is most likely an economic looser. No one bids on those sales. Meanwhile, even well-engineered roads will generate silt in our rivers. Cut corners to make poorly constructed roads on a scale necessary to materially affect forest health in western Colorado, and we have an environmental disaster.
I’m not an extremist when I make this valid point. Legal access is also an issue in many areas. I doubt the congresswomen refers to wealthy landowners, who don’t allow logging access, when she rails against the extremists shutting down our forests.
Have you wondered why the Forest Service is choosing to log the cherished cross-country ski trails on Grand Mesa? I suspect I know the reason. Timber sales on gentle terrain, accessible from existing roads, are merchantable, and the Forest Service doesn’t have an unlimited supply of those. Local mills need a reliable flow of timber. Their business models won’t support periodic shutdowns caused by a lack of logs.
Consequently, if the Forest Service wants any forestry program at all, they must effectively supply local mills to keep them viable. One way to do so is to periodically mix in highly merchantable stands, like the ones along the highway over Grand Mesa, with others in more difficult economic locations, as part of a carefully considered sustainable program. I’m assuming that’s what the Forest Service is doing, because that’s what I would do. Consequently, I’ll accept some logging even in my favorite recreation areas. Conversely, if the program entails high grading areas with gentle slopes near transportation routes in a crash program based on bogus forest health presumptions, I’m opposed. There is no evidence Congresswoman Boebert is interested in this distinction.
It’s blatantly obvious the congresswoman’s initiative isn’t a carefully considered attempt to bring about long-term economic or forest health advantages. Consequently, I conclude that the objective is simply to rail against these mysterious “extremists,” and that’s all there is. I don’t know how our society reached the point where this kind of dogma resonates. But we need to stop. We’re off course. Let’s turn back.
Jim Cagney has a degree in Range – Forest Management from Colorado State and served as the BLM District Manager for northwest Colorado. He currently lives in Grand Junction.