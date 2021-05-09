By JIM SPEHAR
“The best way we could show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth.That’s the burden. That’s the duty of leadership.”
— Former Sen. Al Simpson (R-Wyo.)
I imagine Liz Cheney will soon have plenty of time to ponder the wisdom of her fellow Wyomingite Al Simpson, someone also known for his willingness to call ‘em as he sees ‘em, consequences be damned. If, as is likely, she’s relieved of her leadership role with the House GOP caucus. That’s just the latest misstep by a political party intent on wallowing in irrelevancy and content to stumble through its exile from national power, perpetuating its minority status by catering to a base that seems unanchored in reality.
Simpson’s words weren’t uttered in defense of Cheney and her current status as a seeming pariah to Republican colleagues doubling down on duplicity. They came a week or so after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, trashing the seat of government and leaving five law officers dead in the aftermath of an insurrection encouraged by the then-sitting president. Cheney quickly condemned the rioters and, days earlier, was one of just 10 GOP members of Congress to vote for impeachment.
But toeing the partisan line, supporting the “Big Lie” that the November election was somehow “stolen” from Donald Trump, has become the end-all and be-all of the GOP’s loyalty test. Acknowledge reality — both in vote totals and in the total absence of evidence presented in the myriad of court challenges across the country — and you find yourself outside the tent looking in.
Just ask Mitt Romney, erstwhile GOP presidential nominee, former Republican governor and current U.S. senator, who found himself booed at a recent Utah party gathering. Romney was one of seven GOP senators who voted for impeachment the second time around. Or even Mitch McConnell, onetime darling of the base for blocking Supreme Court nominee Merrrick. The Senate Majority leader flipped and flopped like a trout on streamside grass, voting against impeachment, then castigating Trump post-insurrection before mounting a so-far unsuccessful attempt to mend fences.
Here’s the problem for Republicans as the party once again seems to be aiming for its own feet.
Nationally, about a third of voters identify as Democrats, less than 30% identify as Republicans and around 40% are part of the fastest–growing block — independents. There’s a 50-50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate, but a political reality is that it’s been 15 years since Republicans in the Senate represented a majority of the U.S. population. Senate seats are not apportioned by population, but that partisan disparity over an extended period of time, along with declining voter registrations, just might indicate to a thoughtful Republican that something’s amiss in the party’s connection to the populace.
Statewide since 2016, there’ve been more than 220,000 new registered Democrats versus only 70,000 newly enrolled Republicans. There’s only one statewide GOP officeholder. More than 4,600 Coloradans left the party and changed their registrations immediately after the Jan. 6 rioting in Washington.
“We are in a horrible, bad, no good, very lousy place,” one candidate for GOP party chair said during that selection process, forgetfully channeling Dr. Suess. Another candidate, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, acknowledged that “we’re the incredible shrinking party.” The new party leader, Kristi Burton Brown, had a warning.
“If we do not win unaffiliated voters, members of our minority communities, suburban moms and millenials like me,” she said, “if we do not win new kinds of voters and bring them into our party, we will not win in Colorado.”
That’s from the same Kristi Burton Brown who managed the campaign of Lauren Boebert, the junior varsity version of Marjorie Taylor Greene and the 3rd District congresswoman dubbed “the perfect embodiment of the intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the GOP” in a Denver Post editorial. Now she chairs a party where, according to a poll released a week ago, two-thirds of its Colorado members believe the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump.
“Part of the Republican Party is heading toward cultism and there are varying kinds,“ Al Simpson says. There’s the homophobe cult, the abortion cult, the conspiracy cult and the no-mask cult. There’s the follow-law-and-order cult and the get-government-out-of-your-life-and leave-me-alone-cult.”
By any objective measure, that cultism offers little promise to national Republicans and is the reason why the Colorado GOP is left “skiing uphill” according to Republican pollster Lori Weigel.
Jim Spehar has occasionally been spotted skiing uphill. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.