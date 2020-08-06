By KATHY HALL
For nearly 70 years, Club 20 has served as an organization that is dedicated to advocating for our communities, counties, businesses, schools and way of life. Over the years, Club 20 has spoken with a singular voice to support increased infrastructure, public lands, air service and tourism. All issues that seek to elevate Colorado.
Club 20 has historically served as host for political debates on the Western Slope. In 2018, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel said that the “Club 20 debates serve a symbolic purpose of giving rural western Colorado a seat at the table — where candidates offer positions on issues with special relevance to the Western Slope.”
They were right to call out Gov. Polis for failing to attend in the past and Senate candidate John Hickenlooper needs to be called out for his decision to skip this year’s debates. What he is really saying is that he doesn’t care about western Colorado voters or representing our voice and values in the Senate.
The Western Slope and our issues are different than the issues impacting Denver and the Front Range. The decision to disregard decades of precedent should show voters here that Hickenlooper and his team are only focused on courting voters in urban areas. I worry those are the only voters he would care about representing in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Cory Gardner, on the other hand, has worked hard over the past six years to ensure that our voices are heard in Washington. He has successfully worked across the aisle with both Democrat and Republican administrations to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters to Grand Junction and led passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and addresses significant maintenance backlogs in our national parks. He has also worked to bring wildfire mitigation into the 21st century and has continually secured millions for investment into our local economies.
These are issues and results that those of us here on the Western Slope care about and want to talk about. While Denver and Boulder only want to discuss President Trump, we care about energy, conservation, agriculture, tourism, roads, water, rural broadband, air service and public lands — all important Colorado issues that could have been discussed at a Club 20 debate.
In both of his campaigns for governor, John Hickenlooper chose to participate in the Club 20 debates. At an event in 2015, he even thanked Club 20 for inviting him to be a part of the discussion about issues affecting western Colorado. What has changed since then? Does he no longer care about the issues impacting our side of the state?
I urge John Hickenlooper to reconsider his decision to show contempt for the Western Slope and skip the one debate that is on our side of the Continental Divide.
U.S. senators are supposed to represent and fight for our whole state, not just areas where they think they can turn out the most votes in an election year. I would remind Hickenlooper that if elected, he would be expected to fight for the 22 counties that are part of the Club 20 voting membership. How can he do that if he refuses to listen to our issues?
There are 64 counties in Colorado and each one deserves a voice in the future of our great state. I’m saddened that Sen. Gardner is the only elected official who seems to understand that.
Kathy Hall is a former president of Club 20 and lives in Grand Junction.