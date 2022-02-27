By JIM SPEHAR
“The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” — Adlai Stevenson
Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you find out you haven’t.
I’ve spent more than a few years commenting on politics during my eight decades on his planet. It started in the eighth grade at the old St. Joseph School, continued through Grand Junction High School and what was then Mesa Junior College, on into a couple of local offices, a stab at becoming a congressman and many years working with state and national lawmakers on a variety of issues. Along the way I covered local, state and national politics as a reporter and, while out of the news business, participated in campaigns at the local, state and national levels.
Forgive me for naively thinking there’s nothing much left to surprise me in the political world.
But I was both surprised and disgusted last week when a would-be candidate for the 3rd Congressional District nomination announced his campaign with a video that featured supposed flying bovine excrement and various other bodily expulsions. And a Twitter posting featuring him flipping a middle finger to potential voters. We’ll not mention his name since the whole point of this exercise was apparently to gin up name recognition for someone who personifies the old political axiom that “You can’t beat somebody with nobody.”
Now frequent fliers here on The Daily Sentinel’s Sunday editorial page are well aware I’m no fan of our current congresswoman. But like her or not, Lauren Boebert has made herself into a “somebody” thanks to her self-promoting antics as a second-string Marjorie Taylor Greene. And she’s no stranger to political b.s. herself, one example being the banner ad designed to simulate a headline that’s been appearing atop the Sentinel’s Sunday front pages attacking the GOP primary opponent she apparently considers her biggest threat, state Sen. Don Coram.
Now it’s understandable that a “nobody” (a description that might apply to most of the eight or nine Democrats running to oppose Boebert and another opponent on the GOP side) might scramble for name recognition. Republican Marina Zimmerman is running a traditional campaign, talking issues while focusing on getting unaffiliated voters and rogue Democrats to participate in the GOP primary. On the Dem side, slogans like “Boebert the Betrayer” substitute for substance for some candidates, many of whom seem to be running on an “I’m not Boebert” platform rather than discussing issues.
The problem is that politicos smarter than me will argue that it’s very hard to convince voters they made a bad decision. Any parent who’s witnessed their kid digging in his or her heels when challenged knows that. A better course, the advice goes, is to convince voters there’s a better option than their original choice.
I used to think (and still hope) that voters would rather be inspired than be scared, that they’d prefer candidates who look toward tomorrow instead of running backward toward yesterday. I don’t know anymore.
We now live in a political world where obscenities you wouldn’t repeat in front of your mother or your kids are plastered on bumper stickers and T-shirts and fly proudly on signs. Where “Let’s Go Brandon” is code for something much more vile, but thought to be cute. Where it remains to be seen if the “Restore the Balance” campaign, which is beginning to draw bipartisan support here in Mesa County (but is considered too controversial by some asked to participate) can help foster a return to more civil political dialogue.
Precinct and county caucuses in March will kick off a campaign we probably have every reason to dread. They’re the first step in selecting the candidates we’ll consider in June primaries and the November general election. Absent enough Valium in the water supply to completely reverse the current nature of our politics, we’re likely in for a long and harsh summer and fall campaign season.
The b___s___t of flying fake bovine excrement being dumped on participants in an amateurish campaign video may seem rather quaint before it’s all over.
“You know, my opponent is saying a lot of nasty things about me. Now I know how those Philistines felt when they were smitten by the jawbone of an ass!” — Unknown
Jim Spehar’s glad a couple dozen backcountry nights beyond the reach of newspapers, radio and television and digital media are already on his calendar between late April and the November election. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.