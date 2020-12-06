By JIM SPEHAR
There’s a standing joke at our house involving a supposed family motto.
“Some is good, more is better, too much is just about right” is how it goes. It’s a multi-purpose statement situationally applicable to what’s on the dinner table or in your drinking glass, music volumes, hunting and outdoor gear, motor vehicles and speed … you get my drift. Some of us, names omitted to protect the not-so-innocent, embrace the sentiment more fully than others.
It also occurred to me, following the recent special session of the Colorado legislature, that our tongue-in-cheek motto could also apply in a positive sense to efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic as the daily death toll edges perilously close to the equivalent of one 9/11 per day. On the flip side, our slogan appears to have been embraced fully by the Trump camp in its efforts to create doubt about presidential balloting.
As noted on The Daily Sentinel’s editorial page Friday, state lawmakers deserve kudos for acting quickly and decisively to adopt measures mitigating some impacts of the pandemic. Their actions fall under the “some is good but more would be better” category, recognizing the financial limitations legislators faced and also the possibility of additional measures during the 2021 session which begins in about a month.
(That lawmakers were able to pass multiple pieces of bipartisan legislation in just three days, albeit with a bit of anti-mask and “Freedumb” grandstanding, raises the question of whether rhetoric and partisanship might decline if the length of the 120-day annual session was reduced.)
Conversely, in Washington, federal lawmakers are mired in the swamp at the “anything would be good” level. Even a much-reduced $900 billion compromise for additional stimulus is in question, held hostage by GOP leadership that, after reducing revenues and driving the deficit to record levels, suddenly has rediscovered “fiscal responsibility.” Which brings to mind one of the better questions I’ve seen asked lately. If trickle-down economics truly works, why are we seeing miles-long lines at food banks at the same time the stock market reaches record highs?
We’ll see in the next few days if members of the House and Senate follow the example of Colorado legislators and take additional action to relieve suffering and stimulate the economy. Or whether they’re content to slink home to coal-filled stockings as Christmas Grinches more concerned about scoring additional partisan points than meeting the real needs of their constituents.
Clearly our president and his acolytes fully embrace our family motto in their efforts to cast doubt on voting results that Republican election officials and governors in contested states, even Colorado GOP chair and Trump-supporting congressman Ken Buck, certify as accurate and untainted.
Stolen election theorists seem to think if some easily discredited claims are good, more proof-free allegations are better and a still-to-be determined too many will be just about right despite a dismal 1-for-40 batting record in the courts. But even Trump-appointed judges and the president’s ship-jumping more accomplished lawyers seem able to discern what news is truly “fake” and which alternative “facts” are instead lies.
My current favorite comes from convicted felon Roger Stone, already the beneficiary of a presidential pardon by his longtime friend. Stone claims to have still-to-be-seen proof of North Korean ships delivering ballots presumably marked for Biden-Harris to a Maine harbor. Ballots, I guess, supposedly paid for by George Soros, printed posthumously by Hugo Chavez and counted in pre-dawn hours or after election deadlines by unsupervised vote-switching Democrats who also discarded Trump-marked ballots or hid them under rocks.
Rudy Giuliani, Kayleigh McEnany, Lauren Boebert, Rick Wagner and Dave Kearsley can provide additional details.
All of this would be humorous and ironic if it wasn’t so tragic. If it didn’t wreak havoc on the bedrocks of our democracy, voting and the peaceful transition of power. If it didn’t leave our small businesses and displaced workers and their families hopeful of desperately-needed help which may or may not be forthcoming from their elected representatives in Washington.
Sometimes, in the halls of Congress or on the electoral battlefield, some is not good, more is incrementally worse and too much is just that. At least, for three brief days last week, we saw Republicans and Democrats in the Colorado legislature demonstrating things can be different given a sense of urgency and a mutual desire to solve problems.
Jim Spehar thinks moderation has its place but can be a vice as well as a virtue. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.