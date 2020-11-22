By JIM SPEHAR
We seem to be awash in numbers lately.
There’s 79,000,000, the record number of popular votes for Joe Biden, our next president. At the other end of the spectrum, there’s zero, the number of ICU beds available at overstressed Mesa County hospitals late last week. Somewhere in between are the multitude of other sums used to either clarify or cloud much that’s been in the news of late.
Right now, in our extended family, the most important number is 1.
That’s 1 as in the first of our relatives to succumb to complications of COVID-19.
My cousin, Bob Plutt, died a week ago last Thursday, shortly after being sent home from a Kansas hospital. While the official cause of Bob’s death, not formally determined as I write, may be a heart attack or stroke, there’s no doubt COVID was a contributing factor as both he and his wife Cheryl had been sick from the virus and quarantined.
It’s one thing to consider COVID in the abstract. To take note of the daily count of new infections, even deaths, and the total number of cases over time. To mark possible dates on a calendar when vaccines might begin to stem the tide, to look forward to still another date when a new administration might begin to take the pandemic more seriously and treat it as a serious threat rather than a political inconvenience.
It’s quite another to be slapped hard by the reality that the slightly older cousin you’ve known all your life, who you once lived next door to down on Main Street, who helped introduce you to the joys of cruising North Avenue and drag racing on the county’s back roads or at the old Midway Dragstrip, who you worked with at the old downtown Safeway that morphed into the Mesa County Library, is now permanently gone.
The range of emotions include anger — anger at those described on social media as “covidiots” and “maskholes” who refuse to mask up, relying on specious advice or misguided philosophy to justify their disregard for those who surround them. Anger at a timid bunch of county commissioners who finally, after nine months of infection and a skyrocketing local case count, finally summon enough political courage to publicly endorse such basic precautions as hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.
Obviously they include sorrow but also hope. Hope that, harrowing as the current surge of COVID cases is, we’ll finally use this latest lesson as a reminder that with just a little extra effort and personal sacrifice we can do what other countries have done and bring this virus under control. That’ll come too late for Bob but hopefully in time to spare some other family the grief my own is experiencing.
■ ■ ■
One of my favorite politicians, Mo Udall, once observed that “Everything has been said but not everyone has said it yet.” With that in mind, since my last column came prior to the election and I’ve been absent for a couple of weeks, I’ll offer some post-election thoughts.
Like most voters, I won some and lost some when I marked my ballot. I skipped one choice, finally recognizing the wisdom of the old adage that the lesser of two evils is still evil. While it’s tempting to comment on specific outcomes, I think it’s more productive to look forward.
Being up at 10,080 feet hunting, it was actually the Tuesday after Nov. 3 when I knew the results of the election. More than a foot of snow, cold temperatures, getting used to a new tent and wood-burning stove all created different priorities than chasing down a radio signal or internet service.
The scenery and a chance encounter with an obscure verse of “America the Beautiful” written by Katherine Lee Bates after a long-ago visit to a different Colorado mountaintop brought inspiration regarding all we’re enduring in the aftermath of voting. Here’s the verse:
America! America!
God mend thine ev’ry flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
A few weeks before we voted, I wrote about our resilience as a nation, our experiences changing course when necessary. Self-control may be a bit lacking by some right now and we’ll likely not mend every flaw. But, while it’s a bit messier than necessary, we’re completing that process again. Better times are ahead.
Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.