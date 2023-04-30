After reading of the walk-outs opposing the board’s decision to close some District 51 schools, I felt compelled to reach out in an effort to support and encourage members of the school board.
I’m very familiar with the difficult decisions and negative public reactions to school administration decisions. My father spent 20 years on our elementary school board. I watched multiple times as he and other board members studied and struggled over issues, some with no pleasant options.
As I viewed the news about school closures, I considered how the board was likely the only body with adequate information and experience to make such a vital decision. Those objecting may mean well, but often have personal interests at heart above the financial viability and sustainability of the district as a whole.
It’s natural to be disappointed in decisions that adversely affect something dear to us, but as we channel our disappointment and consider our actions, we must discern proper and productive methods of dissent. That would rarely include social disobedience.
It troubles me to see those students, feeling entitled — and in their minds, morally empowered — walking out of classes. I have to wonder what guidance these kids receive as to examining issues as well as respecting and trusting those in authority. Are they taught and encouraged to scrutinize the circumstances, and then discern productive and respectful responses? Or, are they simply encouraged to resist unwelcome decisions without first understanding the intricacies of the issues?
While expressing disappointment is natural, I’m troubled that in these days, disagreements are so often expressed by emotional resistance or rebellion rather than thoughtful and respectful dialogue and ultimately, submission to authority. Obviously, when it comes to human rights and welfare, there are times for social disobedience, but those occasions should be rare.
Respectful and productive means of expressing our differences to those in authority, in my mind, would not include walking out of class. Acceptable reactions would be sending letters and attending school board meetings to respectfully express opinions or propose viable options, or even peaceful after-school demonstrations. But in the end, all must accept that it’s the board members who are charged with the responsibility for understanding the intricacies of school administration ... And, it’s those same board members who are accountable for their decisions.
Because of changing demographics, the school board decided to ship my junior high classes to a school some distance away. It was not a popular decision, but the students submitted to it without resistance and, believe it or not, we survived and entered high school along with all the friends we had made from our new junior high.
From that experience, I believe changing schools — providing the decision is adequately thought out and administered — is not, on its face, damaging to kids.
With all the pressures and issues confronting our youth today, there are a plethora of causes worthy of their passionate challenge; but it seems to me, changing school locations is not one of them. In contrast, along with discernment, I believe the most vital trait adults can impart to our kids to carry into their adult years, is resilience to change and adversity.
I wish all the best success to our board members, educators and parents in their efforts to groom these kids toward their fulfilling and productive adult lives. May you all, by nurturing their character, courage and strength, prepare these kids to challenge — and prevail — against the real threats and injustices they’re destined to encounter in their coming years. Yet, as their mentors, our efforts to encourage their passionate resistance must, just as importantly, include nurturing their ability to discern those injustices and real threats from life’s non-threatening inconveniences.
In other words, my hope for our youngsters is that they will learn both discernment and resilience along with resistance. And resilience must come first.
To Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board President Andrea Haitz, thank you, your fellow board members, along with your staff and teachers for your personal sacrifices and your good hearts for mentoring and nurturing our youth.