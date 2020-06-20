By BRUCE NOBLE
Here on the Western Slope of Colorado, reading stories of Confederate monuments being vandalized and torn down on the East Coast can seem rather distant from our own experience. And then suddenly we are faced with the prospect of Walter Walker’s statue being taken down right here in Grand Junction. At that point, we begin to realize what a small world we live in.
All of this inevitably reminds me of a formative experience in my National Park Service career that played out at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia in 1994-95. In this case, the monument in question involved Heyward Shepherd. You can be forgiven for never having heard of Mr. Shepherd, but his untimely death represents a rather sad footnote in the annals of American history.
Under cover of darkness during the early hours of October 17, 1859, the abolitionist John Brown came across the Potomac River from Maryland and entered what was then Harpers Ferry, Virginia. Leading a small band of slightly fewer than two dozen armed men determined to end slavery, Brown’s goal was to capture the United States armory then located in Harpers Ferry. Once the armory was under his control, Brown planned to turn over a large cache of weapons to slaves and lead them in a rebellion against slave-holders that would overthrow the institution of slavery.
Things did not go as planned for John Brown. He and his followers met stiff opposition and, although a few escaped, most of Brown’s men were killed or captured. Brown himself was taken into custody and executed in the nearby county seat of Charles Town on Dec. 2, 1859.
October 17, 1859, was also a very bad day for Heyward Shepherd. Shepherd was a free African American man employed as a baggage master for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. Unbeknownst to Shepherd, Brown’s men had captured the railroad watchman on duty that night. When he went out to look for his missing co-worker, Shepherd had an encounter with Brown’s men that led to him being shot and killed. In one of the cruelest ironies of American history, the first person killed in John Brown’s quest to overthrow slavery was an African American.
This irony was not lost on groups like the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) who represented part of a larger movement aiming to restore the good reputation of the “Old South” during the Jim Crow era in the late 1800s and early 1900s. To members of groups like the UDC, John Brown was a lunatic to believe that he could overthrow slavery and the best proof of his craziness was the fact that Brown’s first victim was an African American. In 1931, the UDC erected a monument in Harpers Ferry that, in so many words, questioned John Brown’s sanity and portrayed relations between whites and blacks in the Civil War-era South as generally harmonious. In 1944, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park was created and the unusual monument became the property of the National Park Service.
The change in national consciousness that emerged from the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s caused the Heyward Shepherd Memorial to eventually fall into disfavor. Long before my arrival at Harpers Ferry national park in late 1994, the memorial had been covered with a plywood case to prevent public viewing. Much to my surprise, shortly after I got there park superintendent Don Campbell got me involved in an effort to restore the memorial to public view.
Superintendent Campbell made plans to erect a small sign next to the memorial that offered a balanced perspective regarding the original placement of the memorial in 1931. The sign we developed offered a quote from the UDC about what they wanted the memorial to represent and a counter-perspective in the words of African American leader W.E.B. Du Bois who lauded John Brown for aiming a blow against slavery. The reaction after the memorial was returned to public view in June of 1995 was about what might be expected: the NAACP hated it and the UDC thought their original memorial spoke for itself without any help from the National Park Service. After that, the public seemingly came to accept this manner of displaying the memorial.
Is this outcome still acceptable in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, along with the killing of several other innocent African American citizens in recent months? I may not be the best one to answer that question as a white person, but it is certainly true that the Heyward Shepherd Memorial was disliked by the African Americans from the time it was erected in 1931. I can certainly foresee an interest in having this memorial come down, both because of what it represents and in order to protect it from potential vandalism.
Harpers Ferry is a long way from Grand Junction, but does the story of the Heyward Shepherd Memorial offer any suggestions about how to approach the Walter Walker statue on Main Street? That is for Grand Junction to decide, but some of the answer depends on how one wants to view the arc of American history. Most of us like to think of American history as a story of good deeds and heroic acts when the truth is that our history is filled with many painful and tragic episodes. Removing symbols of our difficult history does not for a moment make those unpleasant events from our past go away. It may just be true that an occasional reminder of the less appetizing aspects of our past may in fact help us to exorcise some of the demons that continue to torment our national history.
Bruce Noble recently retired after a 33-year career with the National Park Service. He was most recently the superintendent for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.