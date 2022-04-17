By JIM SPEHAR
“You can’t make this stuff up.” — Mesa County GOP chairman Kevin McCarney
After last weekend’s state GOP convention, there may not be enough Botox in the state to maintain stiff upper lips on the minority of Colorado Republicans who still suffer from occasional attacks of common sense.
That’d be the Colorado Springs gathering of more than 3,700 party faithful. Giving our cop-kicking, courtroom-taping, election-denying, security-breaching, mug shot-accumulating Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters top line designation on the party’s June primary ballot as a candidate for Secretary of State might not have been the most outrageous occurrence.
Where to start? How about the race for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Michael Bennet?
That’s where 2010 California congressional candidate Loren Hanks, now reinvented as Colorado state representative Ron Hanks, will be the top line Republican primary candidate, ahead of some guy named Joe. Hanks is a darling of the election denier set. He attended those Jan. 6 festivities in Washington that have since been described as just another gathering of tourists by some in the GOP and in December declared here in Mesa County that “Joe Biden is an unelected installed agent of a foreign power.”
After telling GOP delegates “I fully expected Donald Trump to win in 2020, and he did,” Hanks won 39% of their votes, shutting out several other candidates who failed to make the 30% threshold. He’ll face businessman Joe O’Dea, on the ballot via petitions, in the primary.
Even more interesting was the battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. That one is still contentious, a casualty of … you guessed it … a dispute over voting.
University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, the sole remaining statewide GOP office holder, and former Parker mayor Greg Lopez assured themselves of places on the ballot. Each exceeded the 30% threshold.
But outspoken election denier Danielle Neuschwanger, who failed to make the cut, isn’t conceding. In fact, she’s not only claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent. She’s challenging the voting at the GOP assembly, claiming outdated electronic voting devices cost her votes. There are also back-and-forth claims of physical threats from both Neuschwanger’s camp and supporters of Colorado GOP chair Kristi Burton Brown.
Burton Brown also shut down at least two requests from the floor to replace electronic voting with paper ballots, requests she should have anticipated given the prevailing state of GOP opinions on the matter.
Neuschwanger remains defiant, tweeting “Due to numerous delegates reporting fraudulent behavior during voting … I will not be conceding.” Despite his victory, Hanks is also requesting all voting records and the contract with the system vendor and that an audit be conducted.
But wait, there’s more.
Incumbent congressmen Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, usually considered the most conservative members of Colorado’s delegation until Lauren Boebert showed up, face primary challengers who won top line designations at district assemblies. Buck finished well behind Bob Lewis, a relatively unknown surprise candidate, for the 4th District nomination. Lamborn didn’t take a chance on prevailing at the 5th District assembly against a well-known challenger, ceding top line to state Rep. David Williams and relying on petitions to seek another term. Boebert faces a primary battle with state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose.
Does this sound to you like a well-oiled and united political party primed for victory in November’s Colorado general election? Or a party in disarray that could fall as close to designation as a minor party as it did with the disastrous candidacy of Dan Maes. Their 2010 gubernatorial candidate received only 11.3% of the popular vote after the campaign of former congressman and current Mesa County commissioner Scott McInnis imploded.
Former Colorado GOP chairman Dick Wadhams weighed in with a post-assembly op-ed in the Denver Post on Thursday, saying if Ron Hanks and Tina Peters emerge victorious in the June 28 primary “the GOP can kiss this election goodbye.”
“The threat of Colorado Republicans indefinitely becoming an impotent and irrelevant political party became a stark possibility this past week,” Wadhams wrote, noting 43% of the Colorado electorate is registered unaffiliated while 29% are Democrats and only 26% are Republicans.
Republicans who would dismiss his fears might do well to remember Wadhams managed successful campaigns for GOP senators Hank Brown and Wayne Allard, as well as the state’s last Republican governor Bill Owens.
Jim Spehar suspects he’d be wearing a scarlet “J” or not writing here at all if the Mesa County GOP’s platform suggestion to register and regulate all journalists was law. Comments welcome to speharjim@gmail.com.