BY CHARLIE QUIMBY
Sometime soon, my wife and I will receive a bank deposit from the IRS. Call it a “recovery rebate,” a “stimulus check,” or an “economic impact payment.” The money will appear because our income level qualifies us under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES).
As retirees, we work for free now. We’re financially secure. Our home is a safe place where it is easy to self-isolate, order products online and get outside to exercise. We don’t need the money.
That’s not the reality for others in our Western Slope community.
Thousands by now have been laid off, lost their jobs or had hours reduced. The self-employed, who don’t qualify for unemployment, may have lost clients or seen projects evaporate. Small businessowners have had to close or drastically curtail their operations.
Single parents are juggling work with kids suddenly at home. People already living without stable shelter or steady work have seen their lives further stressed by the pandemic. And those struggling with sobriety, mental health or abusive relationships are put at risk by the isolation imposed by COVID-19.
Seeing all this, we decided to donate our relief check to help with basic needs right here.
Next, we imagined others who might be planning to do the same. What if we did this together and inspired even more people to give? Would a focused effort have more impact on lives and the local economy than making hundreds of individual donations to few familiar causes and social service groups?
Afterall, in this evolving situation, how can donors identify the greatest areas of need at the moment or which groups are serving them most effectively?
Increased demand has forced food pantries to change their methods of collecting and distributing food. The County Workforce Center, libraries and day centers have had to reduce public access when their services are needed most. Mutual aid efforts have sprung up to encourage person-to-person help with basic needs. But this uprising of good will can result in a mismatch between volunteer expectations and the harsh realities of poverty and dysfunction.
As we began to sketch out the campaign we call West Slope CARES, it quickly became apparent we would need a partner to collect and distribute funds. Our collaboration with Western Colorado Community Foundation came together in less than a month from our initial outreach.
As of April 15, 100% of every gift via West Slope CARES will benefit the areas of greatest need for food, shelter and safety in the county you select.
How much difference can we make?
The American Enterprise institute estimates that 91.3 percent of all U.S. tax filers will receive a one-time relief payment averaging $1,729. Based on local data, that’s about $242 million coming into Mesa County and six neighboring counties. Conservatively, around $40 million of it will go to seniors.
We can’t pretend to know how many households desperately need this help. Nor can we presume to tell anyone how they should spend it. But we hope recipients will put the money into circulation where it will do the most good — in one or more of these ways:
TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF. Everyone’s job during this time is to look out for the health of ourselves and the community. Spend your payment on family and personal needs you otherwise couldn’t afford. And remember, dollars that stay in the local economy help us all.
HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES SURVIVE. Small businesses strengthen our community with jobs, taxes and charitable donations. Now they rely on our ongoing support. Maintain normal spending if you can and make extra effort to patronize businesses you especially want to remain when the crisis is over.
SUSTAIN WHATEVER YOU VALUE. With funding for nonprofits uncertain, now is a good time to support organizations whose missions you care about (including this newspaper!). If your finances don’t allow a gift, look for a non-monetary way to lend your support.
SAFEGUARD VITAL SERVICES. Finally, if you have dollars to spare, they will have the most impact going to fundamental needs for food, shelter and safety.
Our community has a tradition of paying it forward via spontaneous acts of kindness. In this temporary crisis, we are being challenged to make our generosity count a bit more.
Charlie Quimby, a western slope native, is an author and retired business owner who volunteers with Catholic Outreach in Grand Junction, where he lives part-time. More information about West Slope CARES, is at wc-cf.org.