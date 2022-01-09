By STEVE ZANSBERG
At last, 2022 has arrived. Jan. 6, 2021 is now a full year behind us. Or is it? Not in the minds of those who orchestrated that attempted overthrow of our democracy. They are not only continuing their mission, but are dramatically escalating it. Barton Gellman’s cover story in this month’s Atlantic magazine, “January 6 was practice,” deserves everyone’s full attention. The midterm elections, this November, present a concrete and monumental opportunity, nay obligation, for all of us who cherish this democracy, to defeat that nefarious effort. Collectively, we are each called upon to “stop the future steal.”
This past Sunday, NBC News fulfilled my longing, for weeks and months now, that some responsible and reputable news organization provide a comprehensive, detailed and entirely factual account of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, how that attempted coup came about and a clear warning that the anti-democratic forces in the Republican party are continuing and escalating their campaign to overthrow our democracy. Please, take 48 minutes of your time (sans commercials) and watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JW4ODnecgjM.
You already know the basic facts: former President Donald Trump long ago laid the foundation for “The Big Lie,” repeatedly discrediting the integrity of popular elections with unfounded and false claims of voter fraud, declaring in advance that any election he loses must have been “stolen,” and then, following his loss in the 2020 Presidential election, calling upon his supporters to “stop the steal” and install him as the nation’s leader. Responding to this directive, on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters committed armed, violent assault on the Congress of the United States and on democracy itself, resulting in five deaths, hundreds of injuries and a permanent stain on our nation’s historical record.
Remarkably, many who at that time renounced the attempted coup (among them Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and Kevin McCarthy ) are now spewing the Republican Party talking points: “C’mon, that was a full year ago! It was a handful of Antifa-led radical lawbreakers in a sea of law-abiding patriotic Americans, protesting the steal. Why look back and engage in the ‘blame game’? We need to look forward. Move on.”
Far worse, former President Trump and his supporters, including those serving in the United States Congress and those running for election this year, are continuing to spread outright lies — knowingly false information — to claim that the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, was not actually elected to that position. I don’t mean they said so on Jan. 6, 2021; they’re still saying it on Jan. 6, 2022. Only 22% of Republicans believe that Biden was legitimately elected President. Think about that.
Believe it or not, this column is not intended as a partisan (pro-Democrat, anti-Republican) piece. I am a registered Democrat. I believe that party’s commitment to more equitable tax policies, expanding voting rights, fighting racial injustice, guaranteeing universal health care and combating climate change are better policy choices than those offered by the Republican Party. But it does not mean that I believe Republicans are evil, stupid or in any other way bad people. Those who respect the Rule of Law, our democracy, and intelligent civil discourse, while believing that our government is too large and taxes are too high, that less-regulated free market forces better deliver just results than inept or corrupt government bureaucrats, etc., deserve my attention. Their deeply-held views about how our democracy should function must be addressed on the merits, with facts and sound countervailing arguments, not dismissed out of hand. Indeed, I firmly believe our nation needs at least two political parties (and several others) to advocate, civilly and in accordance with our democratic processes, for their members’ honestly-held views. There really is no such thing as a “one-party democracy.”
So, no, I am not writing to urge you to vote this November for any candidate because of the political party with which they are associated. Here’s what I am urging you (and all of us) to do, if we are to preserve our system of government: ask each candidate, point blank “Do you agree that Joe Biden was lawfully elected the President in November 2021 — Yes or No?” If any person running for elected office refuses to answer that question, “Yes.” without hesitation, equivocation, hedging, dodging or avoidance, please vote for any other candidate who does answer “Yes” Those who wish to serve in our government, at any level (local, state, national), should be put to this basic litmus test. Consider it a “minimal eligibility” criterion for public service.
Asking candidates merely to pledge, in advance, to respect the outcome of the democratic process is not as clear an indicator as the simpler “Yes or No” question whether they agree that President Biden is this nation’s legitimate Commander in Chief. Any response other than a clear, immediate, and unequivocal “Yes” proves that they are not fit to serve. To deny that basic truth is to perpetuate “The Big Lie.” It indicates that they are willing to deny other “self-evident” truths, like “All [People] Are Created Equal,” “In a democracy, the views of the majority of voters carry the day,” and “two is greater than one.” Any candidate unwilling to publicly disavow The Big Lie does not deserve your vote. By so responding, they tell you they do not respect our democratic process. They are willing to disregard the will of the people and to impose their views on the rest of us, by force if they deem it necessary.
This November, vote. Please. And do so in a way that will “stop the steal” and preserve our democracy.
Steve Zansberg is an attorney in Denver, Colorado.