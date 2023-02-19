Is preserving good jobs in the petroleum industry while simultaneously reducing climate change “Mission: Impossible?” No, and in fact, a powerful step toward that goal is at hand. Daily Sentinel reporter Dennis Webb’s recent front page article regarding the BLM’s proposed methane waste regulations describes an achievable path for reducing detrimental climate effects of oil and gas operations without job loss. The proposal is for the elimination of routine methane venting (leaking) and flaring (burning) from oil and gas operations on public and tribal lands.
Colorado Oil and Gas Association West Slope Executive Director Chelsea Miera’s recent Daily Sentinel op-ed describes the importance of effective regulation to the local natural gas industry. She notes, that with our “stringent regulatory structure, our local industry is producing natural gas cleaner, safer, and better than anywhere else in the world. And we’re doing it the Colorado way.” A key feature of those regulations is reducing methane venting and flaring. Methane is a highly potent greenhouse gas, so keeping it in the pipes is a big step toward reducing climate-destroying greenhouse gas over-accumulation. At the same time, methane is a useful energy source with widespread global benefits. Thus, routine methane venting and flaring simultaneously harms the atmosphere and wastes a useful product — a double whammy.
Colorado and New Mexico have shown that sensible regulations can be instituted that substantially reduce venting and flaring without crashing the petroleum industry. BLM adoption of those regulations, as Colorado and New Mexico’s senators are urging, is a prudent use of public property that avoids wasting a valuable resource, reduces harmful emissions and does not over-burden the petroleum industry.
It would seem the petroleum industry has another reason to eliminate routine methane venting and flaring — self-preservation. Indeed, at this time and well into the future, petroleum is needed for energy production and other essential products like concrete, asphalt, steel, plastics, oils, pharmaceuticals, fertilizer and many others. The best way for the industry to withstand the winds of resistance it now faces is to be as innovative and proactive as possible. This means further reducing the adverse environmental impacts that result from byproducts of production, such as voluntarily eliminating routine methane venting and flaring.
The prospects for both the climate and the petroleum industry would be improved with some common-sense acknowledgments and actions. The petroleum industry should acknowledge the urgency of climate action, eliminate routine methane venting and flaring, and commit to further “greening” of all their products. The environmental community should acknowledge that petroleum products are essential for the foreseeable future and modify their climate strategies accordingly. If mutually respectful measures like those can be taken, the door will be opened to the necessary collaborations and compromises for avoiding the worst outcomes.