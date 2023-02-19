By KENNETH SCISSORS

Is preserving good jobs in the petroleum industry while simultaneously reducing climate change “Mission: Impossible?” No, and in fact, a powerful step toward that goal is at hand. Daily Sentinel reporter Dennis Webb’s recent front page article regarding the BLM’s proposed methane waste regulations describes an achievable path for reducing detrimental climate effects of oil and gas operations without job loss. The proposal is for the elimination of routine methane venting (leaking) and flaring (burning) from oil and gas operations on public and tribal lands.