By CODY DAVIS
It is often said in right-leaning circles that an average conservative understands liberals better than an average liberal understands conservatives.
Why? Because liberals are intolerant and close-minded? Or because the majority of conservatives have left the public debates, and, instead, have retreated to our ideologically familiar and safe harbors? Probably a little of both, but my focus is on the latter to encourage conservatives to enter the public debate again.
And I get it. When speaking to my fellow conservatives they express thoughts like, “Why would I want to be yelled at and preached to?” or “You can’t change the minds of liberals because progressivism of today is a religion to which liberals express their unwavering fealty.”
What does this mean for the conservative movement? In an era when the fastest-growing voter registration category is “unaffiliated,” including many Coloradans, and the GOP is facing a demographic crisis (our members are dying faster than they’re being replenished), can conservative thinkers really afford to leave the public discourse? Can we really afford to abandon the public square?
I believe not.
Ginsburg-Scalia
I’ve always looked for opportunities to share my core principles and perspectives on public policy with my more liberal fellow Americans. In a recent interview on the “Ross Kaminsky Show” both Phil Weiser, Democrat AG, and Wayne Williams, Republican former SOS discussed the Ginsburg-Scalia initiative designed to encourage more robust and respectful public debate. Ginsburg and Scalia were on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum, but found common ground in their work and became very good friends. We need more of that! Part of the initiative is the Unify Challenge for Colorado, a frank face-to-face conversation with someone across the political spectrum via video call about critical issues that our state faces from education and our natural resources to housing and public safety.
At first, I was critical of the idea, but now I’ve moved my position to skeptical but intrigued.
I asked a few folks who completed a recent Unify Challenge experience, and I heard sentiments like this: “I’m a very libertarian-minded person, and I really enjoyed it. You’re going to have apprehension. That’s totally normal. And you’re going to disagree — even if you’re in the same political party — but no one here is attacking you or your beliefs.”
And I believe them. Online and on the phone, I have been called every name in the book, but when we’re face-to-face, we tend to conduct ourselves with dignity and more mutual respect. When people vehemently disagree with me, my first response is usually to offer to meet over coffee. For those who accept the invitation, we always have enlightening and wholesome conversations, and it provides a better opportunity to understand the “why” behind a persons reasoning.
So, wish me luck. Later this month I’m going to put on my best oxford shirt, comb my hair (what’s left of it), hop in front of my computer, and engage the liberals.
We’ll give our neighbors from all across the state a chance to hear perspectives on Colorado’s issues straight from the horse’s mouth (or elephant’s mouth, for that matter).
Join me
If you’re so inclined to join me, the Colorado Unify Challenge will be held on three dates: Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. MST, Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. MST, and Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. MST. More information can be found at unifychallenge.org/colorado.
I truly hope you join me, as I think the only way for our state — and nation — to heal is for us to scream less, listen more, and ask lots of questions.
Cody Davis is a Mesa County Commissioner.