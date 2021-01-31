By RICH ALWARD
In 2020, Sen. Michael Bennet introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate to address a growing issue in oil and gas development. The bill (S. 4642) provided for more funding for cleaning up “orphaned” wells and brought bonding requirements into line with the actual costs of plugging and reclaiming wells. This was an important and timely bill and I thank Sen. Bennet for his leadership on this issue and ask him to reintroduce his bill in 2021.
Energy development, and the resultant “energy sprawl” of roads, pipelines, and transmission corridors, is the dominant cause of land conversion and degradation in the United States. It is important for the health of our communities and ecosystems that degraded lands are fully restored and, furthermore, that the costs of restoration are borne by energy developers, not taxpayers.
Between 2000 and 2012, over 7.4 million acres of cropland, rangeland, forests, and wetlands were converted to well pads, roads, and facility sites in the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states and provinces of the U.S. and Canada. For comparison, this impacted area is nearly seven times larger than the combined area of Colorado’s 10 largest wildfires on record.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s forecast for oil and gas production through 2040 will result in an additional 14 million acres of energy sprawl. Unfortunately, while the oil and gas industry will continue to degrade millions of acres, the process for ensuring the repair of the impacts is broken.
There are nearly 60,000 documented “orphaned” wells and an additional 210,000 to 746,000 undocumented “orphaned” wells in the U.S. How is a well “orphaned?” At the end of a well’s productive life, owners are required to seal the well to protect our air and water and to restore the vegetation and soil. Too frequently, when a well no longer provided economic value, a company might declare bankruptcy or otherwise unload their unproductive wells. These ownerless, or orphan, wells then become the responsibilities of state or federal governments. Another strategy for avoiding responsibility is for a large company to sell less profitable wells to smaller operators that lack adequate resources for plugging and restoration.
Oil and gas wells left un-reclaimed, or improperly reclaimed, are a significant risk and liability to all of us. Wells that are not properly sealed threaten water and air quality and they may leak methane to exacerbate climate change. Land surfaces such as well pads, roads, and pipelines that are not properly restored can lead to noxious weed infestations, topsoil erosion, surface water degradation, wildlife habitat impairment, and diminished recreational opportunities.
Currently, operators are required to post financial bonds intended to cover reclamation costs in the event they are unable, or unwilling, to fulfill their responsibilities. However, in nearly all cases the bonding amounts are much too small to cover the actual costs of plugging wells and restoring land.
For example, Fram Operating, with 30 wells in and around the Grand Junction municipal watershed, declared bankruptcy in 2019. The posted bond will likely cover just 20% of the plugging and restoration costs, leaving the Bureau of Land Management, and ultimately U.S. taxpayers, with the burden of cleanup. Nationwide, U.S. taxpayers are on the hook for tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses. Furthermore, there is considerable concern about an imminent surge in oil and gas bankruptcy filings due to low prices and low demand caused by the pandemic and a shaky economy.
A remedy for this troubling situation requires both immediate funds to provide for the remediation of the current inventory of orphaned wells, and increases in reclamation bonding amounts to cover actual plugging and restoration costs (which, in the case of federal lands, haven’t been adjusted for inflation in 60 years). Ideally, any solution will also include development of policy and financial instruments that tie reclamation bonds to a well, for the life of the well, even if ownership changes.
Thankfully, Colorado has proactive leaders at the state and federal level who want to fix this broken system. At the state level, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has agreed to examine financial assurances and state bonding practices as part of their mission to protect the public and environment. I commend this action and anticipate significant new rules from this commission.
At the federal level, I again thank Sen. Bennet for his leadership and work on solutions that will generate great benefits for everyone throughout the United States. I earnestly request Sen. Bennet, and the entire Colorado delegation, re-introduce and support this bill in 2021.
In both cases, Colorado will continue to lead the nation by developing proactive solutions for protecting all the members of our communities, including those of us who breathe air, drink water, recreate outdoors, and pay taxes.
Richard Alward, PhD, is an environmental scientist in Grand Junction. He served on the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for nine years where he worked to achieve improvements in reclamation rules and bonding requirements in Colorado.