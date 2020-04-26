By JIM SPEHAR
Up until Friday morning, all of this coronavirus stuff was pretty much at arm’s length. Sure, there were makeshift masks for limited shopping expeditions, probably less than 100 miles on our vehicles since stay-at-home restrictions came into play, some interesting dietary adventures courtesy of the nether reaches of our pantry and freezer and, hardest of all, only limited brief contact with our 4-year-old granddaughter and her pregnant mother.
There was even occasional lemonade out of virus-infected lemons. My hands are likely the cleanest they’ve been in years. COVID-19 certainly provides what my military friends might call a target-rich environment for a weekly editorial page columnist. Time to complete a long-talked-about renewal of our family room proved to be a mixed blessing. Cosmetic improvements were a joint effort providing welcome togetherness. Perhaps too much based upon, shall we say, a rather intense “discussion” of relatively inconsequential window shade details in the aisle at Lowe’s.
All that faded into the background when I turned to page 3 of Friday’s Daily Sentinel and learned that former northwest Colorado legislator Jack Taylor had died after contracting COVID-19.
It’s one thing to listen to tribute performances of revered songwriter John Prine’s voluminous catalogue and mourn him from a distance. It’s quite another to realize this virus, which some of my acquaintances dismiss as not a serious threat, has taken someone you’ve worked with and admired.
Over many years, as I worked with state lawmakers on tax policies, social and economic problems in mountain communities and on rural mass transit issues, Taylor was supportive but never an easy sell. I always left our conversations, which usually ended with a handshake and a laugh, better informed. As fellow legislator Al White remembered, “He was astute and perceptive and always able to separate the wheat from the chaff in any argument.” Former House Speaker Russell George described Taylor as “the ideal of an honest politician… there to do the work of his citizen constituents and he never wavered from that.”
It’s heartbreaking to learn that Taylor’s wife, Geneva, who is battling cancer, was unable to visit him in person for two months before he died. Jack Taylor’s death provides a sorrowful reminder that we’re still treading largely uncharted waters with this deadly virus and need to act and behave accordingly.
■ ■ ■
Now back to one of those target-rich environments. Unsurprisingly it involves our congressman, some of our current legislators and a couple of our Mesa County commissioners — all too anxious to make political hay out of an easily disproved rumor and more than a little hasty in criticizing Gov. Jared Polis.
The cast of characters includes Rep. Scott Tipton, state Sen. Ray Scott, the usually more level-headed freshman state Rep. Janice Rich, and county commissioners Scott McInnis and Rose Pugliese. All were in “ready-fire-aim” mode chasing a rumor that reportedly originated from the offices of Colorado Counties, Inc.
That misinformation, based on easily fact-checked “fake news,” alleged the state might somehow steal monies from federal COVID-19 relief legislation intended for smaller communities. The problem, as explained in multiple Daily Sentinel stories, was that communities below a 500,000 population floor were specifically exempted from those federal allocations. Even so, our intrepid protectors of phantom funding alleged, Gov. Polis intended to co-opt those nonexistent rural allocations to help balance the state budget. Another example, allegedly, of disregard for the needs of rural Colorado while favoring the Front Range.
Tipton is doubly damned after citing self-admitted “rumors” in a complaining letter to Polis. He actually voted for the legislation after presumably heeding admonitions to “read the damn bill” from fellow Republicans upset with prior lawmaking. And, as a former Colorado lawmaker, he might reasonably be expected to remember it’s the Legislature, not the governor, that controls Colorado’s budget.
To her credit, Rich quickly removed her online complaint. Scott, a sitting state senator, and McInnis, a former Majority Leader of the Colorado House, evidently forgot or intentionally disregarded established budget procedures. Pugliese, a would-be legislator, might need a tutorial on the same.
Complaints about federal disregard for virus-related needs of small communities are legitimate. Proportionally, they’re just as slammed with unexpected COVID-19 related costs. Better to join Colorado’s congressional delegation, Colorado Counties, the Colorado Municipal League and the Special Districts Association of Colorado to fix that in the next round of legislation than wrongly whine about “fake news” and nonexistent threats.
Comments welcome at speharjim@gmail.com.